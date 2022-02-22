Five great off-road adventures

FT SeriesFive great off-road adventures Rediscover your sense of wonder on a holiday that’s out of this worldA trip through rugged Portugal – by sidecarOnly a few companies in the world still make purpose-built sidecar motorbikes – and they’re perfect for a unique, off-the-beaten track tourFive extraordinary walking holidaysHow to hike Italy’s secret paths, Chaucerian pilgrimages or the pristine beech forests of JapanDriving Europe’s last steam trainThe Polish trip that puts rail enthusiasts at the controls of a ‘breathing dragon’Walking with camels: a Kenyan adventureA multi-day, camel-supported hike ventures ‘off-map’ to reveal wonders big and small From cloud forest to desert canyon: hiking La GomeraThe little island — just 15 miles across — has a staggering diversity of landscapes that make it ideal for winter and spring walking