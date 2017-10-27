House & Home limerick competition: the final cut

This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback.

Thank you to everyone who entered the FT’s limerick competition. We had more than 100 entries — a number of which were unprintable. As one might expect, Trump and Brexit featured heavily. Here is a selection of our favourites:

His supporters reacted with joy

When he promised the swamp to destroy

But new jobs are fake news

And healthcare was refused

They call the illusion “Trump l’oeil”.

Chris Lynn

A Catalan proud politician,

Upon a fanatical mission,

Thinks Spain’s the main pain,

And makes it quite plain

The answer can only be fission.

Michael Poynor

Not salmon, and not really pink,

On paper, or web via link.

A weekend with FT

Yields benefits hefty

Especially when read with a drink.

Cboy via FT.com

The winner of a bottle of Laurent Perrier Champagne is Andrew Heavens for this contribution: A property mogul called Trump

Scratched his head, then his stomach, so plump

“This war with Korea

Is getting quite near,”

He thought as he moved to his rump.

Will Brexit be exit for May,

Her budding darlings are pointing that way,

With Boris in waiting

She should send him skating,

And pray that the ice will give way.

Gerry Murphy

From the east came a fellow named Tang

For whose column each week we would pang

But he’s left House and Home

For that great pearly dome

On his wise words the angels now hang

David Rouse

I once had a house in north London

Where life is all muesli and no fun

I moved out to the sticks

for fresh air and for kicks

Now my finances are fully undone

OJatHome via FT.com

When I first saw House & Home

I rolled my eyes and thought “Sloanes!”

But as I devoured its pink pages

With the advice of its sages

I decided to get rid of my gnomes!

Aron Miodownik

Illustration by Sneaky Raccoon