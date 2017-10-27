House & Home limerick competition: the final cut

Thank you to everyone who entered the FT’s limerick competition. We had more than 100 entries — a number of which were unprintable. As one might expect, Trump and Brexit featured heavily. Here is a selection of our favourites:
His supporters reacted with joy
When he promised the swamp to destroy
But new jobs are fake news
And healthcare was refused
They call the illusion “Trump l’oeil”.
Chris Lynn
A Catalan proud politician,
Upon a fanatical mission,
Thinks Spain’s the main pain,
And makes it quite plain
The answer can only be fission.
Michael Poynor
Not salmon, and not really pink,
On paper, or web via link.
A weekend with FT
Yields benefits hefty
Especially when read with a drink.
Cboy via FT.com
The winner of a bottle of Laurent Perrier Champagne is Andrew Heavens for this contribution:
A property mogul called Trump
Scratched his head, then his stomach, so plump
“This war with Korea
Is getting quite near,”
He thought as he moved to his rump.
Will Brexit be exit for May,
Her budding darlings are pointing that way,
With Boris in waiting
She should send him skating,
And pray that the ice will give way.
Gerry Murphy
From the east came a fellow named Tang
For whose column each week we would pang
But he’s left House and Home
For that great pearly dome
On his wise words the angels now hang
David Rouse
I once had a house in north London
Where life is all muesli and no fun
I moved out to the sticks
for fresh air and for kicks
Now my finances are fully undone
OJatHome via FT.com
When I first saw House & Home
I rolled my eyes and thought “Sloanes!”
But as I devoured its pink pages
With the advice of its sages
I decided to get rid of my gnomes!
Aron Miodownik
Illustration by Sneaky Raccoon