Battling the elements People struggle with umbrellas as they brace themselves against strong winds from Typhoon Mangkhut in Shenzhen, China
Sparks fly Spectators dance under sparks from fireworks during Santa Tecla Festival in Sitges, Spain
Patriot Games Russian President Vladimir Putin looks through the scope as he shoots a Chukavin sniper rifle during a visit to the military Patriot Park in Kubinka
Catch of the day A fisherman carries his catch at a fishing port in Mogadishu, Somalia
Eviction fallout Mexican riot police clash with residents of an indigenous camp as they are evicted after years of living in Mexico City
Reading between the lines Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and British counterpart Theresa May talk with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on the second day of the EU leaders’ summit in Salzburg
Puppy patrol Chilean police officers march with puppies that will be trained to become police dogs during the celebration parade of Chile’s 208th Independence anniversary in Santiago
Demonstration dance Syrians dance, chant slogans and strike drums while others wave flags of Turkey and the opposition as they protest against the Syrian government in Binnish in rebel-held northern Idlib
Healing the waters A statue of an angel is partially submerged by flood waters in a cemetery in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence in Leland in North Carolina
North meets South South Korean President Moon Jae In and his wife Kim Jung Sook, left, are welcomed by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his wife Ri Sol Ju on arriving at Pyongyang Sunan International Airport in North Korea