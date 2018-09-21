Thank you for your help!

© Mao Siqian/AP

Battling the elements People struggle with umbrellas as they brace themselves against strong winds from Typhoon Mangkhut in Shenzhen, China

© Matthias Oesterle/ZUMA Wire/dpa

Sparks fly Spectators dance under sparks from fireworks during Santa Tecla Festival in Sitges, Spain

© Alexey Nikolsky/AFP/Getty

Patriot Games Russian President Vladimir Putin looks through the scope as he shoots a Chukavin sniper rifle during a visit to the military Patriot Park in Kubinka

© Feisal Omar/Reuters

Catch of the day A fisherman carries his catch at a fishing port in Mogadishu, Somalia

© Pedro Pardo/AFP/Getty

Eviction fallout Mexican riot police clash with residents of an indigenous camp as they are evicted after years of living in Mexico City

© Dirk Waem/BELGA/dpa

Reading between the lines Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and British counterpart Theresa May talk with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on the second day of the EU leaders’ summit in Salzburg

© Claudio Reyes/AFP/Getty

Puppy patrol Chilean police officers march with puppies that will be trained to become police dogs during the celebration parade of Chile’s 208th Independence anniversary in Santiago

© Omar Haj Kadour/AFP/Getty

Demonstration dance Syrians dance, chant slogans and strike drums while others wave flags of Turkey and the opposition as they protest against the Syrian government in Binnish in rebel-held northern Idlib

© Jonathan Drake/Reuters

Healing the waters A statue of an angel is partially submerged by flood waters in a cemetery in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence in Leland in North Carolina

© Pyongyang Press Corps/AP

North meets South South Korean President Moon Jae In and his wife Kim Jung Sook, left, are welcomed by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his wife Ri Sol Ju on arriving at Pyongyang Sunan International Airport in North Korea