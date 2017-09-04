Europe watches Macronomics

The summer holidays are over in France.

Europe’s legislative lull was jolted into life last week by a flurry of reforms in France, where Emmanuel Macron’s pro-business government unveiled the first leg of an ambitious attempt to overhaul the eurozone’s second largest jobs market.

The reform agenda is like no other attempted in the Fifth Republic. Designed to loosen up an infamously rigid labour code, the new president’s success or otherwise will have implications for the direction of the euro project in years to come.

Enacting bold labour reforms is the toughest test of Mr Macron’s credibility as an economic manager in neighbouring Berlin. They are key if he is to succeed in injecting more Franco into the Franco-German euro project.

What are the reforms?

Economists note a sclerotic labour market, which favours large incumbent companies and imposes high costs on low-skilled labour, is holding back France’s economic potential. Mr Macron’s centrist government agrees. Speaking to the FT, France’s labour minister promised a two-year reform onslaught.

Some of the most eye-catching measures include:

Capping firing costs: Employee severance payments will be limited to one-month wage per year of service and capped at 20 months, making France less generous than Germany. The measure is a victory for Mr Macron who repeatedly failed to introduce similar caps as economics minister.

Courts: The time period to bring employment tribunals for unfair dismissal will be shortened from two years to one year (current average: 14 months).

SME boost: Small businesses that employ fewer than 20 people will be able to strike deals with workers in the absence of a union representative. More than 90 per cent of French companies hire fewer than 50 people.

Redundancies: Large businesses will be able to justify making redundancies if they face troubles in their French market. Previous definitions of “economic difficulty” were restricted only to the international arms of big French business.

Attacking unemployment

France’s economy has chronically under-performed Germany since the eurozone crisis. Unemployment is more than double the German rate (9.8 per cent versus 3.7 per cent) while French average real GDP growth of 0.6 per cent over the past decade is the economy’s worst run in the postwar era, according to BNP Paribas.

Having branded France “unreformable and ungovernable”, Mr Macron will push through the labour changes with five executive decrees later this month.

Although the measures themselves could take years to bear fruit, they have been met with tentative encouragement in Berlin. Sigmar Gabriel, German foreign minister, said he was “impressed”. Angela Merkel refrained from direct comment but has begun making noises about a tooled-up eurozone bailout fund and finance minister on her election trail — a signal she is ready to entertain some of Mr Macron’s ideas for stronger governance in the single currency area.

France’s boldest reforms are yet to come. Amid falling approval ratings, eurozone governments will be keeping close watch on Mr Macron's plans for vocational training, unemployment insurance and the pensions system over the coming year. Edouard Philippe, prime minister, has vowed to use all tools to “attack unemployment from all angles”.

For now, Macronomics remains a work in progress.

Chart du jour: who’s posting workers?

France has launched its mission to fix iniquities in the EU by kicking up a fuss over posted workers. Mr Macron wants “equal pay for equal work” to curb what he sees as labour dumping from low-wage to high-wage countries, notably Poland.

But as the chart above shows, French companies also reap the benefits from posting their employees across the continent. France is the third largest source of this form of migrant labour in the EU. Bruegel has some more myth-busting.

Das TV Duell

Turkey, immigration, Islam and Donald Trump dominated the first and only televised election debate between Angela Merkel and her socialist challenger Martin Schulz last night.

Chancellor Merkel seems to have emerged victor in the 97-minute contest, with 55 per cent of voters polled for ARD finding the incumbent the most convincing performer, compared with 35 per cent for Mr Schulz, a former president of the European Parliament. More than 20m voters watched the debate.

Having fallen nearly 20 points behind with three weeks to go before the election, Mr Schulz called for a formal end to Turkey’s all but dead EU ascension talks, forcing the chancellor to defend dialogue with the government of Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Some choice highlights of the night:

On Turkey

“A point has been reached where we need to end the economic relationship, the financial relationship, the customs union and the accession talks” Schulz

“Whether we slam the door shut or Turkey does that is something we’ll have to see. I don’t plan to break off diplomatic relations with Turkey because we have to outdo each other a little bit during the election campaign to see who is tougher.” merkel

On refugees

“The inclusion of our European neighbours would have been better” Schulz

“We had a very dramatic situation then . . . There are times in the life of a chancellor when she has to decide.” Merkel

On Trump and North Korea

“I don’t think that one can solve this conflict without the American president. But I think one must say in the clearest terms that for us, there can only be a peaceful diplomatic solution. ​” Merkel

On Brexit: zero mentions. Zilch.

How the German press saw it:

Brexitville

The post-match analysis: Recriminations and fallout from last week’s third round of Brexit negotiations rumble on. Michel Barnier, Brussels’ chief negotiator, told an audience of the great and good of finance at Italy’s Ambrosetti forum that his job was to “educate” the UK about the true costs of leaving the single market:

“This has extremely serious and important consequences, which we should not underestimate and these conditions have not been explained properly to the British people . . . It is always better to be inside than outside the union . . . This is something educational — we will explain what means to become a member of union and everything that you lose when you leave it.”

Money talks: David Davis called Mr Barnier’s stance “silly” and also rubbished reports in The Sunday Times that the government is laying the groundwork to pay out up to £50bn to the EU across three years after 2019: “It’s nonsense. The story is completely wrong.”

Mutual incomprehension: Away from wrangles over the bill, Brexit is getting technical. At his press conference last week, Mr Barnier made a point of ticking off his UK counterpart over a failure to understand how “mutual recognition” outside the single market works.

Alex Stojanovic at the Institute of Directors goes through three different types of mutual recognition granted by the EU and why Britain’s wish for “equivalence” status are ambitious at best.

Sabine Weyland, one of Mr Barnier’s most senior negotiators, also waded in with some “nerdy” tweets to correct misconceptions about third country recognition:

Round III — the baby steps: Not all was lost in the August round of talks. A number of incremental steps on citizens’ rights, such as access to social security and recognising qualifications, were agreed by the UK and EU. Here’s a rundown of last week’s mini-breakthroughs.

Britain’s Fantastisch Four: Christian Zaschke, London correspondent for Germany’s Süddeutsche Zeitung, caused a ripple with his column on the UK’s “clueless quartet” of Brexit negotiators. It’s now available in English:

“The Brits have weathered many storms over the centuries. They will weather this one, too. For their sake, though, the rest of us can only hope from the bottom of our hearts that May, Johnson, Davis and Fox — the quartet of the clueless — will one day just be a comical footnote in their eventful history.”

What we’re reading in Europe

Tusk calls for ‘swift’ UN action over North Korea: “The stakes are getting too high,” Donald Tusk tweeted after Pyongyang confirmed it tested a hydrogen bomb with “perfect success” at the weekend.

The White House immediately threatened a “massive military response”. Mr Tusk, EU Council president, is calling for restraint. He wants the UN to sharpen sanctions and reopen dialogue with North Korea. “It compels the international community to unite in swift and decisive reaction,” he said.

Intel’s D-Day: The European Court of Justice will decide on Wednesday whether to uphold a €1.06bn fine slapped on Intel by the European Commission in 2009. The ruling will be closely watched by technology companies for clarification over the kind of rebate payments permitted by Brussels.

How Berlin has voted: Tagesspigel has a stunning data visualisation on how every neighbourhood in Berlin has voted since reunification in 1990:

Merkel’s moment: Former Estonian president Toomas Hendrik Ilves calls on Ms Merkel to rally the EU and Nato in taking a tougher stance against Vladimir Putin.