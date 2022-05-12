Asia-Pacific Innovative Lawyers Awards 2022: the winners
We are delighted to reveal the winners of the Asia-Pacific Innovative Lawyers Awards 2022. They were announced at an online event on May 12, in association with research partner RSGI. There are three strands: individuals, law firms and in-house legal teams.
Individuals
most innovative Change Maker
Caryn Sandler, Gilbert + Tobin
most Innovative Practitioner
Ken Siegel, Morrison & Foerster
Law firms
Most Innovative Law Firm in Asia-Pacific
King & Wood Mallesons
Most Innovative Law Firm Headquartered Outside Asia-Pacific
Ashurst
Innovation in Advancing Markets
Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas
Innovation in Creating New Standards
Mori Hamada & Matsumoto
Innovation in Digital Finance
DLA Piper
Innovation in Digital Legal Practice
Nishimura & Asahi
Innovation in Enabling Business Growth
Tiang & Partners
Innovation in the Business of Law: New Solutions
Ashurst
Innovation in People and Skills
MinterEllison
Innovation IN Social Justice, Inclusion and Diversity
DLA Piper
In-house legal teams
Most Innovative In-house Legal Team in Asia-Pacific
McKinsey & Co
innovation in Business Leadership
Qantas
innovation in ESG Leadership
DBS Bank
Innovation in Talent Management
McKinsey & Co
Innovation in Operations
DXC Technology
