We are delighted to reveal the winners of the Asia-Pacific Innovative Lawyers Awards 2022. They were announced at an online event on May 12, in association with research partner RSGI. There are three strands: individuals, law firms and in-house legal teams.

Individuals

most innovative Change Maker

Caryn Sandler, Gilbert + Tobin

most Innovative Practitioner

Ken Siegel, Morrison & Foerster

Law firms

Most Innovative Law Firm in Asia-Pacific

King & Wood Mallesons

Most Innovative Law Firm Headquartered Outside Asia-Pacific

Ashurst

Innovation in Advancing Markets

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas

Innovation in Creating New Standards

Mori Hamada & Matsumoto

Innovation in Digital Finance

DLA Piper

Innovation in Digital Legal Practice

Nishimura & Asahi

Innovation in Enabling Business Growth

Tiang & Partners

Innovation in the Business of Law: New Solutions

Ashurst

Innovation in People and Skills

MinterEllison

Innovation IN Social Justice, Inclusion and Diversity

DLA Piper

In-house legal teams

Most Innovative In-house Legal Team in Asia-Pacific

McKinsey & Co

innovation in Business Leadership

Qantas

innovation in ESG Leadership

DBS Bank

Innovation in Talent Management

McKinsey & Co

Innovation in Operations

DXC Technology