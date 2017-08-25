Computacenter ‘optimistic’ as it finds growth in Europe

Stalling business investment in the UK economy failed to derail growth at FTSE 250 IT provider Computacenter, whose chief executive said he has “never been more optimistic” after the company beat its already-upgraded forecasts in the first half.

Shares in the company, which provides consultancy and outsourcing services for companies from banks to the NHS, jumped 24 per cent in early trading to touch a record high of £10.94, before falling back to a 13 per cent rise by Friday lunchtime.

Mike Norris, chief executive, joked that the share price rise was “towards the top end of the range” of what he had expected, but stressed that Computacenter was confident about the rest of the year and suggested investors had previously undervalued its cash pile.

The company said it plans to return an additional £100m to investors in the fourth quarter, on top of its interim dividend of 7.4p per share. Michael Briest, analyst at UBS, said “the certainty of a return of value will be preferred to the risks or potential of an acquisition”, which had previously been considered a possibility.

The announcement came as Computacenter said revenues grew 15 per cent year on year in the six months to June, to £1.7bn. The figures were boosted by the weak pound, but still increased 8.7 per cent when the effects of currency movements were removed.

Pre-tax profit more than doubled to £27.5m, helped by comparison with an unusually weak first half last year.

Revenues increased in all the company’s major regions, including a return to growth in the UK, where it struggled last year as customers delayed spending plans ahead of the Brexit vote.

Official figures released this week highlighted the reluctance of British business to increase investment in assets such as IT infrastructure, with spending stagnant over the year to June and little-improved since 2015.

However, Mr Norris said the downbeat trend has not impacted Computacenter, which has expanded its business in Germany and the rest of the eurozone, and supplies many multinational companies which are less exposed to the economic slowdown in the UK.

Growing focus on cyber security measures after a series of large-scale attacks has also encouraged businesses to raise investment regardless of economic confidence. Mr Norris added: “No one wants to put locks on their windows, but pragmatically you have to — you don’t look at spend on securing your home like it’s a trip to the pub. It’s not fun but it’s a necessity.”