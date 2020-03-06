Turkey’s attempt to funnel thousands of asylum seekers across the border into Greece over the past seven days has been a stark reminder of the EU’s vulnerabilities and its failure to put in place a sustainable and coherent asylum strategy since the migrant surge of 2015-16.

The deal EU leaders struck with Ankara four years ago to stop the flow of Syrian refugees in return for cash was remarkably effective judging by the drastic drop in numbers making it to Greek territory. It bought them time to introduce a more equitable and politically acceptable asylum policy. Regrettably they did not use it. As happened after the eurozone debt storm, when the sun began to shine again, everyone forgot about fixing the roof.

The EU needs an internal asylum policy that will stop it from being politically ripped apart. The current rules — which require asylum seekers to lodge a claim in the EU country they first arrive in — place an intolerable burden on frontline states such as Greece, Italy and Spain. But an attempt to share the load through mandatory quotas in the wake of the 2015-16 crisis enraged governments in eastern Europe who resented German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s unilateral decision to take in hundreds of thousands of Syrian refugees in 2015.

Resistance to immigration in ethnically homogenous eastern societies has turned into a bigger fight about preserving national sovereignty in the EU. But Hungary, Poland and the Czech Republic benefit from the bloc’s Schengen passport-free travel zone and should show solidarity — through financial contributions if not quota-sharing with other members.

The EU also neglected to fulfil its obligations to Turkey under the 2016 deal. It took far fewer Syrian refugees from Turkey than envisaged. Ankara complains Brussels has also been slow to disburse money. That is an unjust quibble: funds are understandably being channelled to specific projects rather than the government’s coffers. More importantly, the money will run out by 2021 and the EU has shown little appetite to strike a new deal.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s decision to engage in refugee blackmail gives the EU an excuse to refuse further help, at least in the short term. Some EU members, particularly Greece and Cyprus, are also incensed by Turkey’s maritime claims in the eastern Mediterranean. But eventually the EU will have to reach a new deal. Geography creates its own imperatives. Turkey is Europe’s buffer to the Middle East, a region destined for long-term instability. It puts a huge responsibility on Ankara which the EU has an obligation to help bear.

But hoping that Turkey’s grudging co-operation and the militarisation of the EU’s external frontiers can shut out migrants and refugees completely is delusional. The EU will face flows of migrants and asylum seekers across the Mediterranean for decades to come. It has to work closely with its neighbours — as Spain has with Morocco — to manage the problem while protecting human rights. That means co-operation on border enforcement while also providing legal routes for migrants and asylum seekers.

The attitudes of policymakers across Europe have hardened towards migrants since the crisis of five years ago. The rise of Eurosceptic anti-immigrant movements has rocked the EU establishment. Europe is stretching its humanitarian obligations to breaking point, as Greece has by refusing all asylum applications for one month. The EU may have given up any attempt to shape the course of the war in Syria, but it cannot shield itself from the effects. Fortress Europe is an illusion.