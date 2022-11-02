What to wear in the rain
Dolce & Gabbana leather padded-shoulder coat, £4,600. Solid Homme wool collar, £126. Galerie Fayet wood-handled umbrella, £150
Dior wool coat, £4,400. Maison Pierre Vaux wood-handled umbrella, £106
Chanel leather trench coat with jewelled buttons, £12,810, and rubber boots, £850. Barrie cashmere dress, £1,496. Francesco Maglia handmade malacca wood and metal-handled umbrella, £170
Louis Vuitton wool/silk reversible jacquard coat, £3,500. Ritz Paris maple-handled umbrella with hidden ribs, £187
Maison Margiela gabardine Icons mackintosh, £2,990. Charlotte Chesnais enamelled Brahma rings, £695 for set. Hermès Pluie de H long umbrella, £680
Herno cotton trench vest coat, £830. Kassl Editions cotton-mix Original Oil coat, £690 (worn underneath). Maison Margiela rubber boots, £2,950. Francesco Maglia handmade wood and metal-handled umbrella, £180
Model, Gwen Weijers at Women Paris. Casting, Chouaïb Arif. Hair, Kevin Roux. Make-up, Ruben Masoliver. Photographer’s assistant, Kinu Kamura. Stylist’s assistants, Arina Kucheieva and Léo Boyère
