Cancer diagnosis can quadruple the cost of travel insurance

People who have had cancer are charged a premium almost four times as much as the average cost of a standard annual travel insurance policy, according to new research that claims many are “priced out” of taking a holiday.

The average cost of buying an individual annual travel insurance policy was £133 for those who have had cancer, compared to just £37 for the general public, the charity Macmillan Cancer Support has found.

Almost one in five had £200 or more for cover, and a small minority said they paid £1,000 or more for their policy according to a survey of more than 2,000 people who have had cancer conduced by YouGov on Macmillan’s behalf.

Thousands of British holidaymakers have been unable to obtain travel insurance altogether despite being diagnosed with cancer more than a decade ago, the charity estimated, saying the findings reflected an “outdated view’’ of the disease.

“We want insurance providers to give people with cancer a break,” said Lynda Thomas, chief executive of Macmillan Cancer Support. “It’s not good enough that they are being denied travel insurance or charged sky-high prices. Even those who were diagnosed a decade ago are being written off as ‘uncoverable’. Travel insurance policies should be clear and fairly priced for everyone, including people with cancer.”

The study comes weeks after the Financial Conduct Authority launched a formal call for evidence about the problems people with cancer were facing when buying travel insurance.

The FCA previously cited the example of a nurse with breast cancer who was quoted £2,800 for a single-trip policy for a holiday to Dubai. After a friend recommended a specialist insurer, she was able to obtain cover for £800.

The regulator has asked providers of travel insurance to participate in the sector-wide review and Macmillan said it hoped that the process “will lead to solutions’’.

The charity, which supports people living with cancer, acknowledged that those who have had cancer may have more medical needs and represent a higher risk for insurers, but called on the sector ‘’to try to use more accurate, relevant and tailored data in their policies and pricing so people living with cancer are treated fairly and aren’t priced out of the market’’.

Current prices and policies “reflect an outdated view of cancer as being something that only affects the minority” the charity said, emphasising that cancer was no longer a “death sentence”.

By 2020, Macmillan estimates that around one in two Britons will get the disease in their lifetime. However, breakthroughs in cancer treatment mean that those who are diagnosed are now twice as likely to survive for at least 10 years than they were at the start of the 1970s.

For many, the high costs of obtaining cover means that travelling without insurance is the only way they can afford a holiday. Laura Sibley, 36, from Kent, was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma in 2011.

“I was desperate for a holiday after everything I’d been through, but all the travel insurers I approached quoted me thousands,” she said.

She considered taking out a policy that excluded medical complications relating to cancer, but one insurer warned her that they would “attribute anything, even a cold, to my cancer to avoid paying out”.

Ms Sibley decided to take a risk and travel without cover but did not need to claim.

“I’m in remission now, and the cost of getting insurance has dropped, but it’s a real worry as I’ve been warned that if in the future I have even a very minor procedure as a result of my cancer, I won’t be covered,” she added. “I feel like the stigma of having cancer will last me a lifetime.”

The charity warned that going on holiday without insurance or a policy that excludes cancer could put people at risk of “eye-wateringly high medical bills” if they fell ill while abroad.