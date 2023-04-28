All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the connection, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

What’s the first play in Sean O’Casey’s Dublin trilogy?

Which American aviator claimed to have been the first person to reach both the North and South Poles by air — although the former claim has since been disputed?

Excluding caretaker leaders (and Keir Starmer), who was the last Labour leader not to lead the party in a general election?

Which alliteratively titled TV show won the Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series every year between 2000 and 2003?

Who directed the horror films The Thing, The Fog and Halloween?

Which bird features on the flags of Zambia, Albania and Mexico?

Which 1965 Bob Dylan single begins, “Once upon a time”?

What is the alternative name for an orca — the largest member of the dolphin family?

In rowing, what name is given to the position closest to the stern?