Theresa May one year on

Theresa May became Conservative leader and prime minister a year ago. It is hard to think of many modern British leaders (Anthony Eden certainly, John Major perhaps) who have been humbled as dramatically as the current premier so soon after entering Number 10.

For much of the past year, Mrs May has taken a hard view of Brexit, committing to end membership of Europe’s single market and customs union and to leaving the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice.

When she called a snap election on April 18, she did so with steely defiance. Standing on the steps of 10 Downing Street, Mrs May hit out at opposition parties — and “unelected” members of the House of Lords — all of whom, she said, wanted to sabotage her strategy for Brexit. The Daily Mail hailed her “stunning move” against “game-playing Remoaners”, declaring in a banner headline: “Crush the Saboteurs.”

Three months on, after a catastrophic election campaign, Mrs May is hugely diminished. The Conservatives have lost their Commons majority; the prime minister’s Brexit plan lies in tatters; her personal ratings are lower than those of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn. A few senior Tories wonder if it would be better to remove her quickly rather than let her stay on for two more years.

In a sign that Mrs May now recognises the frailty of her position, she is reaching out to opposition parties on Brexit and other matters. “Come forward with your own views and ideas about how we can tackle” the challenges the country faces, she declares on Monday in a speech.

The offer of cross-party co-operation is partly a tactic. Although many Corbyn supporters refuse to admit it, the Labour leader is a committed Brexiter. Mrs May wants to hammer home that this is a time for the opposition to be constructive rather than trying to defeat the government in parliamentary votes. Expect to hear that message a lot in the months ahead.

But the prime minister’s olive branch is also an acknowledgment of the precariousness of her Commons working majority of just six. Her vulnerability became all too clear on Monday when Labour’s Keir Starmer urged the government to keep Britain in the Euratom treaty, which governs the movement of nuclear materials. At least nine Tory MPs signalled a willingness to line up with Labour on this, which will make it difficult for Mrs May to win a vote on the issue later this year.

This weakness is likely to continue well into the prime minister’s second year and will contribute to growing unease over where Britain is heading on Brexit. How will the government address the toxic question of paying into the EU budget? Will the cabinet back the UK staying in an equivalent version of the customs union, at least during a transitional period after Brexit? If there is a transition, how long will it last and when can it be agreed?

Amid the uncertainty, investment in parts of the UK economy is plummeting, EU nationals are leaving the country and Britain’s international standing is in decline. One year after entering Downing Street, Mrs May appears to be the leader of a nation adrift.

Hard numbers

Eastern European migration to the UK

During the past decade, UK public concern about immigration from within Europe has focused heavily on the large numbers of migrants from the eight EU countries — including Poland, Hungary, Latvia and Lithuania — that joined the bloc in 2004, writes the FT’s Helen Warrell. New analysis by the Office for National Statistics has cast more light on these EU8 migrants.

The ONS research found that the vast majority of those currently in the UK are of working age and that more than 80 per cent are in employment. These migrants made up 3 per cent of the overall UK workforce.

The largest national group of EU8 citizens is from Poland, with about 813,000 living in the UK.

The most common industries of employment for eastern European migrants are hospitality and manufacturing.