As research shows modern couples are more likely to keep their finances separate, presenter Claer Barrett and guests debate how women in particular are managing their money. Plus, ahead of the new university term we reveal finance tips for students and their parents, and ask what could emerge as the next consumer misselling scandal after PPI.

