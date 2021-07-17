Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

The UK is pressing ahead with the easing of all lockdown measures on July 19, despite coronavirus infections hitting 50,000 a day. How has Downing Street got itself into a mess over masks? Plus we discuss Boris Johnson’s major speech on ‘levelling up’ and ask whether anyone is wiser about what it’s all about. Presented by Sebastian Payne, with Sarah Neville, Robert Shrimsley, Peter Foster and Jim Pickard. Produced by Howie Shannon. The sound engineer was Breen Turner.

