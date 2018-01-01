Accessibility help
Skip to navigation
Skip to content
Skip to footer
Sign In
Subscribe
Menu
Search
Financial Times
myFT
Search the
FT
Search
Close
Home
World
Sections
World Home
Global Economy
UK
US
China
Africa
Asia Pacific
Emerging Markets
Europe
Americas
Middle East and North Africa
Most Read
Theresa May suffers double defeat on Brexit deal
BT to strip Huawei equipment from its core 4G network
May struggles to quell Brexit rebellion as backstop anger grows
US stocks tumble on trade and growth fears
Theresa May is still in office but not clearly in power
US
Sections
US Home
US Economy
US Politics & Policy
US Companies
Companies
Sections
Companies Home
Energy
Financials
Health
Industrials
Media
Professional Services
Retail & Consumer
Tech Sector
Telecoms
Transport
Most Read
Does cloud computing mean game over for Xbox and PlayStation?
BT to strip Huawei equipment from its core 4G network
Maersk pledges to cut carbon emissions to zero by 2050
London’s stockbrokers fight for survival
Thomson Reuters to axe 12% of workforce
Tech
Markets
Sections
Markets Home
fastFT
Alphaville
Markets Data
Capital Markets
Commodities
Currencies
Equities
Fund Management
Trading
Most Read
US stocks tumble on trade and growth fears
London’s stockbrokers fight for survival
Beijing and US try to rebuild trust in trade ceasefire
Opec: why Trump has Saudi Arabia over a barrel
Global stock sell-off reaches Europe as trade truce doubts deepen
Graphics
Opinion
Sections
Opinion Home
Columnists
The FT View
The Big Read
Instant Insight
Lex
Alphaville
Obituaries
Letters
Most Read
Theresa May is still in office but not clearly in power
What crowdfunding is really about
The attorney-general’s Brexit advice explains the Irish backstop
Modinomics has yet to deliver for many in India
A “fintech sandbox” might sound like a harmless idea. It's not
Work & Careers
Sections
Work & Careers Home
Business School Rankings
Business Education
Entrepreneurship
Recruitment
Business Books
Most Read
FT European Business School Rankings 2018
FT 2018 Americas and Asia-Pacific top 25 business school rankings
Deliveroo riders not entitled to collective bargaining, court rules
How to nurture speakers of ‘difficult’ languages
Personal assistants are a delightful luxury few bosses need
Life & Arts
Sections
Life & Arts Home
Arts
Books
Food & Drink
FT Magazine
House & Home
Next Act
Style
Travel
Most Read
On board Celebrity Edge, the $1bn ship launched by Malala
Time to shame pot-heads — not just smokers like me
How to sell climate change and save the planet
Everyone thinks they know Trump country
The Future of Capitalism, by Paul Collier
How to Spend It
Sign In
Subscribe
Menu
Search
Home
World
US
Companies
Tech
Markets
Graphics
Opinion
Work & Careers
Life & Arts
How to Spend It
Financial Times
Sign In
Subscribe
Search the
FT
Search
Close
To read:
Financial Times
Quincey to become Coca-Cola chairman when Kent departs in April
New to the Financial Times?
Enjoy 7 days of free access with a Guest Pass
Close
Financial Times
International Edition
Search the
FT
Search
Switch to UK Edition
Top sections
Home
World
Show more World links
Global Economy
UK
US
China
Africa
Asia Pacific
Emerging Markets
Europe
Americas
Middle East and North Africa
US
Show more US links
US Economy
US Politics & Policy
US Companies
Companies
Show more Companies links
Energy
Financials
Health
Industrials
Media
Professional Services
Retail & Consumer
Tech Sector
Telecoms
Transport
Tech
Markets
Show more Markets links
fastFT
Alphaville
Markets Data
Capital Markets
Commodities
Currencies
Equities
Fund Management
Trading
Graphics
Opinion
Show more Opinion links
Columnists
The FT View
The Big Read
Instant Insight
Lex
Alphaville
Obituaries
Letters
Work & Careers
Show more Work & Careers links
Business School Rankings
Business Education
Entrepreneurship
Recruitment
Business Books
Life & Arts
Show more Life & Arts links
Arts
Books
Food & Drink
FT Magazine
House & Home
Next Act
Style
Travel
Personal Finance
Show more Personal Finance links
Property & Mortgages
Investments
Pensions
Tax
Banking & Savings
Advice & Comment
Science
Special Reports
FT recommends
Lex
Alphaville
EM Squared
Lunch with the FT
FT Confidential Research
Video
Podcasts
News feed
Newsletters
myFT
Portfolio
Today's Newspaper (ePaper)
Crossword
Our Apps
Help Centre
Subscribe
Sign In