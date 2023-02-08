man in factory operating a robot arm
The Financial Times is looking to identify the top European patent law firms for securing patents and protecting European innovation. For the fifth year running, we will rank the firms in six broad sectors:

  • Chemistry & Pharmaceuticals

  • Electrical Engineering

  • Mechanical Engineering

  • Biotechnology & Food

  • Materials & Nanotechnology

  • IT & Software

The FT’s partner, Statista, the market research provider, will compile the list based on a survey enlisting the help of our readers. A special report featuring the final list, plus articles exploring the work and role of European patent attorneys, will appear in the FT in print and online this summer.

The survey will collect peer recommendations from patent attorneys registered with the European Patent Office (EPO) as well as nominations from clients who have used a patent law firm in one of the 39 member states of the Munich-based EPO*.

The deadline for submissions is March 17, 2023. Separately, Statista will invite selected patent attorneys and clients to participate via email. If you have not received your invitation yet, you can also take part in our survey via this link.

Participation is free and the survey takes just a few minutes to complete. All responses will be anonymised for publication. No self-recommendations are allowed. The survey is available in English, German, French and Italian.

The FT will publish the list online as an interactive table with firms grouped in one of three categories.

  1. 🥇 Gold for “very frequently recommended”

  2. 🥈 Silver for “frequently recommended”

  3. 🥉 Bronze for “recommended”

*Firms from EPO member states are eligible: Albania, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macedonia, Malta, Monaco, Montenegro, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, San Marino, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey and the United Kingdom.

