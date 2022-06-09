The chair of the US Securities and Exchange Commission has outlined plans to overhaul what he described as an “uneven” and unfair US equity market; pain in the US municipal debt market has started to subside after the worst start to the year in four decades. Plus, the FT’s Patricia Nilsson chats with Marc about the new FT podcast she co-hosts with global media editor Alex Barker, called “Hot Money: Porn, power and profit”.

Mentioned in this podcast:

SEC chief launches review of ‘uneven’ US equities market

Bleeding stops in US muni bonds as investors seek slowdown protection

FT Podcast: Hot Money

