The insurance industry changes slowly. Having existed in one form or another for thousands of years, insurers know how they like to operate and are cautious about striking out in a new direction.

The pace of change has picked up recently, however. Spooked by the effect that technology has had on industries from retail and travel to banking and share dealing, insurers wonder if they are next in line for disruption.

In an interview with the Financial Times this month, Thomas Buberl, chief executive of the French insurer Axa, said his future competition would be the likes of Facebook, Google and Apple.

As well as the technology groups, there is a host of start-ups aiming to bring new business models to the sector, from by-the-hour car insurance to life insurance that becomes cheaper the more you exercise.

According to Deloitte, about $2.6bn was invested in “insurtech” businesses in 2018. The amount is likely to rise this year — in the first half alone $2.2bn was put in, and deal sizes have been growing. Insurers are also responding to changing demands from clients that face new risks and want to know how the insurance industry can help them.

In response, insurers have been investing heavily, both in external start-ups and in their own capabilities. There is plenty of excitement about the potential for big data and artificial intelligence to transform the way that the industry measures risk, as well as the way that it pays out to customers when something goes wrong.

One of the biggest emerging areas of technology is the internet of things (IOT) — using web-connected devices to measure and manage risk.

In consumer insurance, the most obvious application is telematics — sometimes known as black-boxes — in vehicles. These let insurers know if a driver is operating safely and, if necessary, they can change the premium. The devices also help prevent fraud by helping companies assess if the damage in an incident is consistent with how the vehicle was driven.

IOT devices are increasingly used in business insurance. For example, Axa XL — the commercial division of the French group — has been working with a start-up called Parsyl for two years. Parsyl’s systems check the condition of goods as they are shipped around the world.

“The technology monitors the condition, from the moment they go into a lorry to the other end, covering temperature, humidity, light and shock,” says Hélène Stanway, digital leader at Axa XL. “The data gives us a really good insight into the condition of the goods.”

According to Ms Stanway, the data can help you decide the best and worst times of year to transport goods, such as coffee beans and cocoa, or the way that particular goods are packaged.

At present, Axa XL uses the data to help clients prevent problems but it is working on integrating the systems into its insurance products. For example, if the sensors detect problems in a particular shipment, the claim could be settled immediately rather than waiting for a lengthy investigation.

This, says Ms Stanway, could bring insurers closer to their customers. “It is an interesting cultural shift,” she says. “Traditionally you talk to [your insurer] once a year but this changes the relationship as you are connected all the time.”

Change in the industry is not just about addressing traditional risks in new ways. It is also about addressing emerging risks. One of the biggest hazards facing business is cyber attack, which can leave companies facing severe disruption of day-to-day operations, reputational damage or a demand for a ransom to release data.

The market for cyber insurance, which covers companies for some or all these risks, is booming. According to RBC Capital Markets, the market is expected to grow from $6bn in 2019 to $15bn in two years’ time. More than 180 insurance companies now offer cyber cover in the US.

How to insure what cannot be seen

While insurers traditionally cover physical assets, such as buildings, transport or goods, they now have to consider the threat to companies’ intangible assets, such as intellectual property.

Information is like water: it leaks. Staff may take sensitive data when they leave or hackers could steal it

“Intangible assets are more than 85 per cent of the current value of the S&P 500,” says Joshua Walker, chief product officer in the intellectual property team at advisory firm Aon. “Virtually all the growth has been in the past 30 years. There has been a radical change.”

According to Mr Walker, companies have several kinds of intellectual property that they need to protect — patents, trademarks, copyright, trade secrets and confidential data, which can encompass a variety of information that a company may use.

“Information is like water,” he says. “It leaks.” He points to the danger of staff taking sensitive data with them when they leave, and the risk that hackers steal information.

Mr Walker says the industry is at the early stage of working out how to deal with risks such as the loss of trade secrets but it is possible to insure them.

“It is possible to insure [intellectual property] if you take reasonable measures to protect it,” he says. “It is not easy to do but if we don’t help companies do a better job, the trade secrets will disappear. If we are specific about the crown jewels, we can protect them.”