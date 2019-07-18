Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Netflix falls short of its own forecasts for new subscribers, G7 finance ministers struggle to reach a compromise on how to tax Big Tech and US President Donald Trump expels Turkey from the US-led F-35 fighter jet programme. Plus, the FT’s Gregory Meyer explains how signs of a slowing US economy are starting to show up on the nation’s railways.

