Netflix falls short of its own forecasts for new subscribers, G7 finance ministers struggle to reach a compromise on how to tax Big Tech and US President Donald Trump expels Turkey from the US-led F-35 fighter jet programme. Plus, the FT’s Gregory Meyer explains how signs of a slowing US economy are starting to show up on the nation’s railways.

