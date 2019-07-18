Netflix falls short of its own forecasts for new subscribers, G7 finance ministers struggle to reach a compromise on how to tax Big Tech and US President Donald Trump expels Turkey from the US-led F-35 fighter jet programme. Plus, the FT’s Gregory Meyer explains how signs of a slowing US economy are starting to show up on the nation’s railways.For information regarding your data privacy, visit acast.com/privacy
A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.
Get alerts on FT News Briefing when a new story is published