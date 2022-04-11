Millions started investing during the pandemic, but over the decades, individual investors have become a less visible presence on company shareholder registers — and a much less vocal one.

Merryn Somerset Webb, the FT’s investment columnist and editor-in-chief of Money Week, has championed the rights of small investors for decades and argues now is the time to get active.

Her latest book, Share Power, explores how taking an activist philosophy with your portfolio could lead to better-run companies and, ultimately, a better return on your investments.

FT readers can book tickets for a special evening event on Thursday May 5 on the top floor of the Financial Times City of London offices (virtual tickets are also available).

Taking place between 6-8pm, Merryn will be in conversation with the FT’s consumer editor Claer Barrett.

As well as giving her views on the investment outlook and why a change in approach is needed, she will explain why every investor needs to find their voice — and the benefits of speaking up.

She will also talk about the lessons we can learn from the great ‘ESG’ experiment, how technology could be use to create greater shareholder democracy and what individual investors can do to get their voices heard.

Merryn will also take part in an audience Q&A, involving both the live and virtual audience.

A limited number of in-person tickets (£42) are now available, including a glass of wine upon arrival, and a copy of Share Power: How ordinary people can change the way that capitalism works — and make money too.

Virtual tickets (£24) are also available. To book, and view full terms and conditions, please visit FT.com/merrynevent.

Please be aware that this event is intended as a general discussion around financial topics, and does not constitute an investment recommendation or individual financial advice.