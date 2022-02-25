After weeks of warnings from the west, Russia invaded Ukraine this week, prompting what some say could be the continent's worst conflict since the second world war. We explore why President Vladimir Putin decided to invade, his histrionic explanation, the situation on the ground and how the conflict will pan out. Plus, we examine the response from western nations, whether sanctions will work and what the effect on Britain would be.

Presented by Sebastian Payne, with Max Seddon, Ben Hall, George Parker and Laura Hughes.

Produced by Anna Dedhar and Howie Shannon. The sound engineers were Breen Turner and Jan Sigsworth.

Audio: BBC

