EU negotiators have emerged from a weekend of Brexit negotiations with more questions than answers about a UK customs plan, and a big binding constraint: time.

The FT reports on “bafflement” among Brussels negotiators over a creative but complex proposal for a dual-customs system in Northern Ireland that is being dubbed “Schrödinger’s Backstop”: Northern Ireland stays in the UK’s customs territory but has to apply EU tariffs and provide rebates in some circumstances.

Michel Barnier told EU27 diplomats the talks yielded “no significant progress” with time running out before a leaders’ summit on Thursday. Mr Barnier instead offered the Brits to go back to an original Northern Ireland-only backstop solution with some tweaks that would help keep the territory de jure in the UK’s customs area. But Boris Johnson’s team on Saturday said no.

Here’s the Brussels Briefing’s lowdown on where things stand ahead of a crunch week.

The British plan: The UK wants Northern Ireland to become a dual customs zone — applying both EU and UK customs rules. The plan entails tracking all goods that enter Northern Ireland and applying differentiated treatment through tariff rebates depending on where those good end up. Essentially, the proposals involve making a distinction between products that end up in Northern Ireland and those that travel onward into the EU’s single market.

The problems: Mr Barnier has warned the blueprint, as it stands, risks leading to the “unravelling of the EU’s customs code” and leaves the bloc vulnerable to huge fraud, according to officials familiar with the talks. EU negotiators spent the weekend peppering their UK counterparts with questions about how the fiendishly complicated system would work. The lack of clear answers has left them with serious concerns.

Foremost among them is that modern supply chains make it near impossible to track the final destination of goods. This is the so-called “rules of origin” problem. Mr Barnier on Sunday gave two illustrative examples. One was the difficulty of tracking sugar which enters Northern Ireland through mainland Great Britain, ending up in a drink sold in the EU. A similar example was offered up for steel imports becoming components of industrial goods.

Brussels also fears that companies and manufacturers setting up in Northern Ireland risk gaining unfair competitive advantages if they’re selling into the single market. The EU says there is no way to fully nullify the risks and stop importers dodging tariffs they should be paying. When confronted with this, the UK provided no answers (Raoul Ruparel, a former Brexit adviser, has a go at answering some of them).

The proposals have left “a complicated starting position for the next round of negotiations”, said one EU diplomat.

The LPF issue: One way to mitigate concerns about a complex system of tariff rebates would be an eventual EU-UK free trade deal which eliminates tariffs on goods. But the chances for an ambitious deal don’t look good.

Mr Johnson wants to abandon previous UK promises that post-Brexit Britain will abide by a “level playing field” with the EU when it comes to regulation. Brussels has warned that diverging from European rules on workers’ rights and environmental protection will scale back its ambitions in trade talks. The commission has been clear that there will be no zero-tariff trade deal with a “Singapore-on-Thames”.

What to do about consent: The big issue outside the customs problem is how to give Stormont a say over any future deal. After fierce EU objections, the UK has dropped an initial ask for a binding vote every four years in Northern Ireland’s assembly on which customs rules it wants to apply. But no alternative system has been agreed. Mr Barnier on Sunday told diplomats that he does not have a clear mandate from leaders on how to resolve the issue.

With the clock running down, Mr Barnier has called talks over the next 72 hours “one last chance”. Should they fail, both sides are heading reluctantly for a Brexit extension.

Chart du jour: Fixing Germany

Germany’s public finances are a picture of health, the money is there to fix potholed roads and decaying schools. So why is so little being done? The FT’s Guy Chazan looks at the shortages of builders and the bureaucratic bottlenecks that are stymieing the country’s attempts to spend more on infrastructure.

Trans-Europe Express

Kaczynski wins, Orban loses

A night of contrasts for the EU’s ruling illiberal governments in Warsaw and Budapest. Poland’s Law and Justice party is on course to storm parliamentary elections to win around 44 per cent of the vote according to exit polls. The nearest opposition party — Civic Platform — gained just 27.4 per cent. But conservative counterparts Fidesz in Hungary suffered a stinging defeat by losing control of the mayorship of Budapest to a coalition of opposition forces led by Gergely Karacsony.

Syria’s horror

Kurdish forces say they have struck a deal with the Syrian regime and its Russian backers to stem Turkey’s military assault. (FT) Turkey is facing accusations that Syrian militias fighting alongside its armed forces conducted roadside executions at the weekend, including the killing of a female Kurdish politician, fuelling concerns about human rights abuses.

Juncker’s kiss goodbye

In a wide-ranging interview with Volkskrant’s Marc Peeperkorn, Jean-Claude Juncker reveals he’s a fan of Boris Johnson’s laconic prose and recalls what it’s liked to be kissed by Donald Trump.

Moscow exposed

Russia is exploring currency settlements in euros and roubles for its vast energy exports in an attempt to escape the hegemony of the dollar. (FT)

Reaching across the aisle

Spanish prime minister Pedro Sánchez has extended an olive branch to conservatives should he win elections on November 10. While Sánchez’s priority is a pact with the leftwing Podemos, he is hoping that Ciudadanos and the Partido Popular might abstain in an investiture vote. (El Mundo)

Bets are off

France wants to privatise its state-gambling monopoly, a move that would have seemed unthinkable only a few years ago when it was among countries firmly rebuffing attempts by Brussels to liberalise the sector. (Le Journal du Dimanche)

AKK’s millennial problem

The leader of Germany’s Christian Democrats is struggling to connect with the party’s youth wing. (FAZ)

Coming up on Monday

UK and EU negotiators resume talks at 10am on Monday, while the Queen’s Speech will formally open the prorogued House of Commons. Donald Tusk is in Paris for a working lunch with Emmanuel Macron. The French president also greets Ursula von der Leyen. In Geneva, the WTO will formally approve US retaliation against EU over its subsidies for Airbus.

EU foreign ministers meet in Luxembourg to discuss Turkey’s drilling off the coast of Cyprus and its military incursion into Syria. Afghanistan and Ukraine are also on ministers’ agenda.

