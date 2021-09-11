Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Fashion news.

© Ola Rindal

Max out. Tailoring takes on a new dimension when it’s worn in a rich brocade. Madeleine wears Louis Vuitton x Fornasetti Lurex jacket, £4,200, and velvet studded shirt, £2,800. Marni silk skirt, POA

© Ola Rindal

Think of underwear as armour. Don’t be afraid to show your battle scars. Anna wears Alaïa leather bustier, £2,590. Y/Project faux-leather skirt, POA

© Ola Rindal

The little black dress is not so basic. Eléonore wears Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello velvet stripe and feather dress, £1,750. Schiaparelli brass Padlock earrings, £800

© Ola Rindal

Stripes get a spectacular upgrade. Opposite page: Laiza wears Dolce & Gabbana stretch-fabric and boning lace-up bustier, £2,351. Kenzo cotton jumper and cotton snood, both POA

© Ola Rindal

Knitwear knows no bounds. Eléonore wears Burberry wool top with leather bell pendant, cashmere shorts, cashmere corset, wool trapper hat, all POA, leather Astra bag, £2,850, and black faux-leather boots, £1,790

© Ola Rindal

Take layering to the extreme. Laiza wears Prada wool rollneck sweater, £790. Chanel; silk jacquard dress, £10,630. HERMES leather Roulis Buckle boots, £1,500. Louis Vuitton wool skirt, £2,500. Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello resin and metal earrings, £1,160. Headscarf, stylist’s own

© Ola Rindal

Prints are bigger and bolder than ever. Anna wears Loewe viscose top, £4,550

© Ola Rindal

Set the tone: all-in-one colour is sleek and chic. Madeleine wears Hermès knit jumper, £1,350, polyester georgette and leather skirt with Clou Médor fasteners, £3,500, and leather boots, £1,550. Isa Boulder raglan knit glove (worn around neck), £165 for pair

© Ola Rindal

Softly does it. Scalloped edges add new femininity to masculine cuts. Anna wears Jil Sander by Lucie and Luke Meier wool jacket, £1,590, cupro dress, £1,490, and leather gloves, £250

© Ola Rindal

Slip into something silky. Eléonore wears Jacquemus viscose shirt, £370. Hermès silk Brides de Gala scarf (worn around head), £480, and silk twill Eleftheria scarf (around shoulders), £385.

Models, Anna de Rijk, Laiza de Moura and Eléonore Ghiuritan at Viva London, and Madeleine Fischer at Women Paris. Casting, Leila Azizi at Suun Consultancy. Hair, Oummy Chan. Make-up, Gemma Smith-Edhouse at LGA Management. Photographer’s assistant, Léa Guintrand. Stylist’s assistants, Tine Kozjak and Ayako Hashimoto. Make-up assistant, Jay Kwan. Production, TheLink mgmt