Max out. Tailoring takes on a new dimension when it’s worn in a rich brocade. Madeleine wears Louis Vuitton x Fornasetti Lurex jacket, £4,200, and velvet studded shirt, £2,800. Marni silk skirt, POA
Think of underwear as armour. Don’t be afraid to show your battle scars. Anna wears Alaïa leather bustier, £2,590. Y/Project faux-leather skirt, POA
The little black dress is not so basic. Eléonore wears Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello velvet stripe and feather dress, £1,750. Schiaparelli brass Padlock earrings, £800
Stripes get a spectacular upgrade. Opposite page: Laiza wears Dolce & Gabbana stretch-fabric and boning lace-up bustier, £2,351. Kenzo cotton jumper and cotton snood, both POA
Knitwear knows no bounds. Eléonore wears Burberry wool top with leather bell pendant, cashmere shorts, cashmere corset, wool trapper hat, all POA, leather Astra bag, £2,850, and black faux-leather boots, £1,790
Take layering to the extreme. Laiza wears Prada wool rollneck sweater, £790. Chanel; silk jacquard dress, £10,630. HERMES leather Roulis Buckle boots, £1,500. Louis Vuitton wool skirt, £2,500. Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello resin and metal earrings, £1,160. Headscarf, stylist’s own
Prints are bigger and bolder than ever. Anna wears Loewe viscose top, £4,550
Set the tone: all-in-one colour is sleek and chic. Madeleine wears Hermès knit jumper, £1,350, polyester georgette and leather skirt with Clou Médor fasteners, £3,500, and leather boots, £1,550. Isa Boulder raglan knit glove (worn around neck), £165 for pair
Softly does it. Scalloped edges add new femininity to masculine cuts. Anna wears Jil Sander by Lucie and Luke Meier wool jacket, £1,590, cupro dress, £1,490, and leather gloves, £250
Slip into something silky. Eléonore wears Jacquemus viscose shirt, £370. Hermès silk Brides de Gala scarf (worn around head), £480, and silk twill Eleftheria scarf (around shoulders), £385.
Models, Anna de Rijk, Laiza de Moura and Eléonore Ghiuritan at Viva London, and Madeleine Fischer at Women Paris. Casting, Leila Azizi at Suun Consultancy. Hair, Oummy Chan. Make-up, Gemma Smith-Edhouse at LGA Management. Photographer’s assistant, Léa Guintrand. Stylist’s assistants, Tine Kozjak and Ayako Hashimoto. Make-up assistant, Jay Kwan. Production, TheLink mgmt
