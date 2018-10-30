FT subscribers can click here to receive FirstFT every day by email.

The Trump administration has slapped heavy restrictions on US companies working with Chinese semiconductor company Fujian Jinhua, adding a new front in the trade war between Beijing and Washington.

Beijing’s state-led development model, which has given rise to companies such as Fujian Jinhua, has come under scrutiny by prominent Chinese economists recently. It is not just Donald Trump’s attempt to block China’s rise, they argue.

“In the eyes of westerners,” said Zhang Weiying, a professor at Peking University. “The so-called ‘China model’ is ‘state capitalism’, which is incompatible with fair trade and world peace and must not be allowed to advance triumphantly without impediment.”

Even so, Martin Wolf says the US must avoid a new cold war with China. “Rivalry must be managed rationally to protect the world’s future.” (FT)

In the news

Women were ‘paid to discredit Robert Mueller’ The FBI is investigating claims that women were offered money to accuse Robert Mueller, the special counsel charged with investigating Russian interference in the US election, of sexual misconduct. A woman who worked with him in the 1970s said she was reportedly offered tens of thousands of dollars. (FT)

iPad update Apple has made the biggest updates to the iPad since its tablet was first introduced in 2010, adding facial recognition cameras and USB-C and packing a larger screen into a smaller overall casing. Here is what else to expect from Apple before the holidays. The upcoming season could be its first $100bn quarter. (FT)

China ends ban on tiger bones and rhino horns The country has lifted a 25-year ban on the scientific and medical use of tiger bones and rhinoceros horn, in a move that conservationists said would have “devastating consequences globally” for the endangered species. It could revitalise the black market. (FT)

Born in the USA Donald Trump says he plans to use an executive order to halt birthright citizenship in the US, in the president’s latest push to take a tough line on immigration. Elsewhere, our reporter Jude Webber writes what it is like to be part of caravan of migrants making its way through Mexico towards the US. She accompanied the group in Tapachula to found out. (FT)

Venice under water Italy has been battered by fierce winds and rain that have left 10 people dead in the west and north. In the canal city of Venice, rising floodwaters overwhelmed many of its famed squares and walkways, with as much as 75 per cent of the city submerged. (BBC)

Tough times at General Electric The US industrial group, has cut its dividend for the second time in less than 12 months to just 1 cent. The company’s past is coming to haunt the new chief’s push to set different tone. (FT)

Key points to the FT’s UK budget coverage Here are the 10 highlights at a glance, including an end to austerity, questions over the NHS and the new tech tax. (FT)

The day ahead

Monetary policy The Bank of Japan concludes its two-day policy meeting. It is widely expected to keep monetary settings unchanged, even as trade frictions and market volatility cloud prospects for achieving its elusive 2 per cent inflation target. (FT)

Refugee compact A blueprint for how businesses could solve the global refugee crisis will be presented to the UN General Assembly on Wednesday. Here is how the private sector could help. (FT)

Google in court The US Supreme Court hears arguments in a privacy dispute involving Google that could put the brakes on an increasingly common form of settlement in class action suits that funnels money to unrelated third parties and charities instead of to people affected by the alleged wrongdoing. (USA Today)

Listen to our top stories every morning from your smart speaker. The FT has launched a new audio show called FT News Briefing — a five to eight-minute daily rundown of the top global stories you need to know for the coming day. The show is available both as a flash briefing for your smart speaker (“OK Google, what’s the news from the FT?”) and as a daily podcast. You can find out how to listen here.

Datawatch

Far-right violence US president Donald Trump has been accused of stoking violence by rightwing extremists days before the midterm elections. In fact, anti-Semitic incidents in the US increased 57 per cent in 2017. (FT)

Datawatch chart: Anti-Semitism in the US

What we’re reading

Bracing for a recession S&P Global has now warned a no-deal Brexit would spark a long recession in the UK that could also effect the financial stability of the EU. Bracing for the worst, Brussels has pledged access to UK clearing houses even after a no-deal Brexit. But how did we get here? Tuesday’s Big Read has the scoop on how the Irish border backstop became Brexit’s defining issue. (FT)

Political strife in south Asia Narendra Modi has crafted an international image as a strong prime minister determined to change the way India works. And yet, after four years in power, discord within his own party has blunted his reformist edge — and could even cost him the premiership. The political situation is much worse in Sri Lanka, where disagreements appear to have created two prime ministers. (Nikkei Asian Review, Bloomberg)

9 hours of ‘executive time’ The unstructured time of Donald Trump’s schedule is defining his presidency. Unlike other presidents, huge swaths of his days are unplanned, allowing his whims and momentary interests to drive White House business. (Politico)

Driverless cars won’t fix congestion Tech companies claim that autonomous vehicles could reduce traffic. But sceptics argue that they will add to gridlock if people are still taking solo trips. (NYT)

City stats: Sydney versus Melbourne Australia’s two largest cities attract the majority of the country’s immigrants but once there, their experiences differ. We take a look at population growth, housing prices and hours of sunshine — in charts. (FT)

Tropical Trump lives up to the name Brazil’s president-elect Jair Bolsonaro is posed to upend the country’s foreign policy by attacking China’s economic advances, lambasting Venezuela and promising to withdraw from the UN Human Rights Council. “Donald Trump is an example to me . . . and in many ways to Brazil,” he said last year. (FT)

Managing the gig economy’s growing jobs market The gig economy includes more than just Uber or Deliveroo — where you can hire nearby workers to do physical tasks. Apps like Upwork, Freelancer and Fiverr in the service sector — where you can hire work to be done remotely — is growing apace, especially in the developing world. (FT)

Video of the day

Warning: may contain graphs Lost somewhere inside the FT, Katie Martin looks at 2018’s scariest charts, with M&G’s Laura Frost. And in other Halloween-related news, here is look at the enduring appeal of ghost stories by women. (FT)