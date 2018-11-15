Thank you for your help!

Tim Leissner is a former senior partner for Goldman Sachs in south-east Asia. He has admitted to money laundering and bribery, pleading guilty to conspiring with fixer Jho Low to gain a lead role in financing 1MDB. (Mr Low maintains his innocence). Mr Leissner claimed in court that hiding information from Goldman’s compliance staff was “very much in line with its culture”.

John Gapper argues in his latest column that if Mr Leissner is right, Goldman has lost its honour. Over the last couple of years, western banks and professional service providers working in emerging markets have allowed their names to be tarnished instead of raising the ethical bar. Rather than spreading professionalism and probity, they have scrambled to strike deals with people they should have avoided at all costs.

David Allen Green says that now a Brexit deal has been agreed, there will be disappointments for Brexiters but no surprises.

Janan Ganesh writes that an era of estrangement is distracting Europe and America. Divergent interests and global roles are leading them to grow apart.

Stephen Martin, director-general of the UK Institute of Directors, argues that businesses needs the certainty of a Brexit transition deal.

Jamil Anderlini thinks that American executives are becoming China sceptics. Those who understand Beijing best are following Donald Trump in agitating for confrontation.

David Gardner writes that Donald Trump’s dream of an Arab Nato is a fantasy. The prospects for military co-operation in the Middle East are fading.

EU has no interest in holding May to deadline: letter from Jacek Rostowski, Former Deputy Prime Minister of Poland

Wolfgang Münchau is thoroughly mistaken in claiming that the EU has an interest in allowing UK prime minister Theresa May to use the Article 50 deadline as a device to discipline Tory MPs into voting for her Chequers-style compromise. Whatever happens, nothing could dissuade other countries from attempting to exit the EU more effectively than the political chaos that we would see in Britain after a rejection of Mrs May’s deal. And if the deal is rejected, the best way to avoid the economic costs to the EU side of a no-deal is to extend the deadline.

In response to “Britain’s conspiracy of silence over the Brexit deal”, European_Observer says:

Truth is the first casualty in war, and war is what the Brexiters have been engaged in for decades. For over 30 years the Tories (and sometimes Labour too) have told a pack of lies about the EU, blaming “Brussels” as a cover for their own failings.

The US is ever generous: letter from Joshua Rowe, Manchester, UK

For the president of France to lecture the president of the US about nationalism is the height of irony — even hypocrisy. France has always pursued the most nationalistic and selfish policies while the US has always been (and continues to be) the most generous of nations, and Sunday’s commemorations are a reminder of that.

