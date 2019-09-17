As a — thankfully retired — member of the Universities Superannuation Scheme, I was first intrigued then horrified when reading FTfm’s interview with Roger Gray, the scheme’s outgoing chief investment officer (September 16). It showed exactly why the USS has managed to run up such a huge self-inflicted deficit.

Mr Gray’s claim that to have moved the USS away from equities to bonds in order to match pension liabilities would have required an act of “clairvoyance” was remarkable. It merely required an appropriate attitude to risk management. De-risking the pension promise requires holding bonds not equities to match liabilities. This was well established in academic work many years ago, which USS did not seem to have noticed.

The USS repeatedly ignored warnings and continued to bet on equities. The result was that, from being in surplus in 2007, the USS now has an enormous deficit — £11.8bn according to FRS 102 standards. The only way this can be plugged is by large cash contributions from the member universities. This will squeeze teaching and research for many years and make it difficult for UK higher education to compete for international students.

Bernard Casey

Frankfurt, Germany