Photography by Dwight Eschlimann

Left: Snap-On adjustable torque wrench, £455 and Linn titanium Ekos SE tonearm, $5,645, basilaudio.com
© Dwight Eschlimann

1 Torque wrench
Snap-On adjustable torque wrench, £455

2 Tonearm
Linn titanium Ekos SE tonearm, $5,645, basilaudio.com

Wiha colour-coded hex L-Key set, from $3.69
© Dwight Eschlimann

3 Hex keys
Wiha colour-coded hex L-Key set, from $3.69

From top left: paper folder, hwebber.co.uk; Hermès leather In The Pocket measuring tape, $530; Vintage brass folding magnifier by Leitz Wetzlar, from Jony Ive's personal collection; Graf Von Faber-Castell platinum-plated eraser, £100, jacksonsart.com; Vintage leather pouch by Visvim, from Jony's personal collection
© Dwight Eschlimann

4 Paper folder
Paper folder, hwebber.co.uk

5 Measuring Tape
Hermès leather In The Pocket measuring tape, $530

6 Loupe
Vintage brass folding magnifier by Leitz Wetzlar, from Jony Ive’s personal collection

7 Fountain pen
Vintage pen by Montegrappa, from Jony’s personal collection

8 Eraser
Graf Von Faber-Castell platinum-plated eraser, £100, jacksonsart.com

9 Pencil case
Vintage leather pouch by Visvim, from Jony’s personal collection

From top left: Mitutoyo 6in universal bevel protractor, £264; Starrett 440Z-3RL depth micrometer, $355; Wempe Navigator II ship’s clock and weather station, $1,960
© Dwight Eschlimann

10 Protractor
Mitutoyo 6in universal bevel protractor, £264

11 Depth gauge
Starrett 440Z-3RL depth micrometer, $355

12 Weather station
Wempe Navigator II ship’s clock and weather station, $1,960

