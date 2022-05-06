Jony Ive chooses the 12 tools of his trade
1 Torque wrench
Snap-On adjustable torque wrench, £455
2 Tonearm
Linn titanium Ekos SE tonearm, $5,645, basilaudio.com
3 Hex keys
Wiha colour-coded hex L-Key set, from $3.69
4 Paper folder
Paper folder, hwebber.co.uk
5 Measuring Tape
Hermès leather In The Pocket measuring tape, $530
6 Loupe
Vintage brass folding magnifier by Leitz Wetzlar, from Jony Ive’s personal collection
7 Fountain pen
Vintage pen by Montegrappa, from Jony’s personal collection
8 Eraser
Graf Von Faber-Castell platinum-plated eraser, £100, jacksonsart.com
9 Pencil case
Vintage leather pouch by Visvim, from Jony’s personal collection
10 Protractor
Mitutoyo 6in universal bevel protractor, £264
11 Depth gauge
Starrett 440Z-3RL depth micrometer, $355
12 Weather station
Wempe Navigator II ship’s clock and weather station, $1,960
