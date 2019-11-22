Fundraising by Chinese technology companies on Wall Street has plunged this year against a backdrop of fraying US-China relations and Beijing’s push for its high-growth businesses to stay closer to home.

Initial public offerings on the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq by Chinese tech companies have raised less than $2bn this year, according to Dealogic data, about 74 per cent below the full-year total for 2018.

That suggests that the tide has turned, half a decade after Alibaba’s record $25bn IPO in New York encouraged hundreds of Chinese tech companies to follow suit. Back in mainland China, tech listings are up more than 20 per cent from last year at $8.3bn this year.

Meanwhile, the Star Market in Shanghai, positioned by top government officials as China’s answer to Nasdaq, has featured more than 50 IPOs since its July launch.

“A few of our companies have filed to list on the Star Market. And the Hong Kong market is also doing fairly well,” said Nisa Leung, managing partner of Qiming Venture Partners, one of China’s biggest venture capital firms. The Hang Seng is up 3 per cent this year, despite widespread social unrest in the city.

Ms Leung said some Chinese companies viewed local investors as being more likely to appreciate their market potential. There are other benefits too, she added, such as not having to fly to the US to meet investors.

The drop in US listings also coincides with Alibaba itself returning home. The ecommerce conglomerate is next week set to launch a $12.9bn secondary listing in Hong Kong.

That has helped push fundraising by Chinese tech companies in Hong Kong almost 80 per cent higher from last year.

Chinese companies have also been spooked by reports that the Trump administration has weighed a ban that would prevent them from listing in the US.

But the drop-off in US listings does not signal a permanent end to Chinese companies raising cash on Wall Street, said Johnson Chui, head of Asia-Pacific equity capital markets for Credit Suisse.

“It comes in cycles,” he said, adding that abundant availability of private capital meant China’s tech unicorns did not need to rush to sell equity in public markets.

Mr Chui said that a shift towards viewing Hong Kong as a viable venue had been under way since 2017, when a slew of tech companies including ebook platform China Literature and online insurer ZhongAn listed in the territory.

“What that batch of deals proved to investors and issuers was that Hong Kong can be a successful venue for tech companies to list on,” he said.

Aaron Arth, head of the financing group at Goldman Sachs in Asia ex-Japan, said that while Chinese tech groups’ IPO fundraising had fallen sharply in New York, a simple year-on-year comparison failed to capture the bigger picture.

“IPO volumes are generally down because 2018 was such a banner year,” Mr Arth said. He added that capital raised in the US by Chinese tech companies through not just IPOs but other means, such as follow-on offerings and convertible bonds, stood at $16bn year to date — exceeding last year’s level of about $13bn.