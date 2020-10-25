Ariane Prin Rust vessels, from €35
Ariane Prin Rust vessels, from €35 © A_D_O

Raphaëlle Helmore and Clara Baldock

Pinch Anders light with banana-fibre shade, £1,485
Silvia Furmanovich gold, diamond, ethical-tourmaline and bamboo earrings, $7,300
Bottega Veneta cork bag, £1,705
Tom Dixon 3m cork table, £7,000
Pangaia recycled-cotton hoodie, £116
Prada Re-nylon bag crafted from recycled ocean waste plastic, £715
Atelier Biagetti Palla exercise ball in polyester made from recycled plastic bottles and bio polyols, €5,000 
Dirk Vander Kooij 130cm recycled-plastic Melting Pot table, €4,895
House of Marley Mini bamboo speaker, £99.99
Fernando Laposse corn-husk Totomoxtle lamp, £2,900
Edwards Eyewear cotton/arboreal-fibre Napoli sunglasses, £249
Ferm Living Way cushion in polyester made from recycled bottles, €95
Bethan Gray discarded-capiz-shell shelves, £31,200
Tamasine Osher chair in brass and Piñatex pineapple-leaf fibre, from £1,000
