Philip Morris International is in talks to merge with Altria in a deal that would reunite the global and domestic US makers of Marlboro and create the world’s largest tobacco group with a market value of almost $200bn.

PMI said on Tuesday it was considering an all-share combination that would put it back together with Altria, 11 years after they were separated to shield PMI from a slowing US cigarette market as well as the threat of regulation and litigation.

However, investors gave the prospect of a deal a frosty reception, sending shares in both companies lower in afternoon trading in New York.

A successful deal would create a vast business that last year reported combined sales of almost $50bn and net income of $15.3bn.

“There can be no assurance that any agreement or transaction will result from these discussions,” PMI said.

A person close to the discussions said that the nil-premium deal under consideration would see PMI shareholders own 57-59 per cent of the combined group, while Altria would hold the remainder.

But that the two are considering a merger points to pofound changes in their marketplaces. (FT)

In the news

Amazon and Microsoft unchallenged in $10bn ‘Jedi’ contract review A last-minute review of a $10bn Pentagon cloud computing contract has failed to seek new information from Amazon or Microsoft, the two bidders, raising concerns that it is a political ploy aimed at reassuring the White House. (FT)

Fed rejects ‘political considerations’ in setting policy The Federal Reserve was forced to reassert that “political considerations play absolutely no role” in policymaking after the former head of the New York Fed urged the US central bank to consider Donald Trump’s re-election prospects in setting rates. (FT)

Ex-Uber engineer charged with stealing trade secrets US prosecutors have charged Anthony Levandowski, one of the most prominent developers of self-driving car technology, on 33 counts of theft and attempted theft of trade secrets from Google, it was announced Tuesday. (FT)

Invoking emergency regulations in HK? Carrie Lam, Hong Kong’s leader, has signalled her readiness to get tough in quelling violent anti-government protests, declaring her administration would consider all the city’s laws, including those granting her sweeping emergency powers. (South China Morning Post)

Purdue and Sacklers offer to settle opioid suits for up to $12bn Purdue Pharma, the opioid maker, and members of the controlling Sackler family have offered to settle thousands of lawsuits against the company for $10bn to $12bn, according to people familiar with the matter. (FT)



Costco shuts early on first day in China The US big box retail chain was forced to close early on its first day of operations in China due to large crowds of bargain-hunting shoppers. (FT)

Customers throng the chicken counter, with some saying meat at Costco is cheaper than at local supermarkets © AFP

Farmers frustrated with Trump’s trade war American farmers have become collateral damage in a trade war that Donald Trump began to help manufacturers and other companies that he believes have been hurt by China’s “unfair” trade practices. Read why agricultural groups don’t agree with the US president’s insistence that “farmers are doing great again”. (New York Times)

Bolsonaro may accept Amazon aid if Macron retracts ‘insults’ Brazil’s president, Jair Bolsonaro, said he would only consider accepting an aid package to help put out fires raging across the Amazon rainforest if his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, takes back his “insults”. (FT)

The day ahead

Israeli shekel The Bank of Israel may have to show its cards on the currency this week or risk the financial markets calling its bluff as it meets on Wednesday. (Bloomberg)

In Tech Scroll Asia, read how Apple is getting closer to using iPhone screen technology from a Chinese state company — in spite of the US-China tech war. Sign up here to get the newsletter delivered to your inbox. And don’t miss our FT News Briefing podcast — a short daily rundown of the top global stories.

What else we’re reading

Fighting flight shame A no-fly movement driven by climate change concerns is spreading across Europe, giving birth to a new phrase: flygskam, Swedish for flight-shame. For airlines, with few technological fixes to reduce emissions, the consumer backlash is a potentially dangerous challenge. (FT)

Hong Kong’s richest family has a lot to lose The Kwok family, owners of Hong Kong’s Sun Hung Kai Properties, control a $38bn fortune that’s by far the territory’s biggest — and among the most exposed to anti-government protests. In an editorial, the FT says that businesses have a duty to protect Hong Kong employees and resist pressure from Beijing. (Bloomberg, FT)

‘Japanification’ market fears Warnings of a recession are once again stalking markets, but many investors are more worried about “Japanification”, as low inflation, sluggish growth and ultra-low bond yields have spread not just across Europe but to the US as well. Add trade tensions and some fear that Japanification could go global. (FT)

Indonesia’s new capital President Joko Widodo identified East Kalimantan on the island of Borneo as the site of a $33bn new capital to replace Jakarta. The country’s current capital is set to overtake Tokyo as the world’s most populated city by 2030 and is also one of the fastest sinking cities in the world. (FT, Bloomberg)

The ruthless engineer who rebuilt VW Ferdinand Piëch (pictured below), who transformed Volkswagen into both the world’s largest carmaker by sales and a company beset by scandals, has died aged 82. (FT)

Ferdinand Piëch, who has died aged 82, described himself as someone who was born with ‘petrol in his blood’ © Getty

Communicable diseases special report The year-old outbreak of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo underlines the urgent need for new approaches to the threat of epidemic disease. FT writers examine the latest thinking from industry and public health authorities in our special report. (FT)

Work from a café Research has found that moderate levels of “ambient noise” improve performance on creative tasks. The FT’s Amy Borrett sets off in search of a café table, to test the results in our Work & Careers summer series on out-of-office activities. (FT)

Video of the day

Hong Kong’s remittance market set for mobile transformation Overseas workers spend $25m a year to send money home, making Hong Kong’s remittance market ripe for disruption. The FT’s Alice Woodhouse looks at the challenges of bringing financial technology to the unbanked. (FT)