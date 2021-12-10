This edition features these stories from ft.com

Boris Johnson braced for big Tory rebellion over Covid measures

Ministers rule out further business support under new Covid restrictions

Biden reaffirms US’s ‘unwavering commitment’ to Ukrainian sovereignty

Macron calls for EU to strengthen borders and forge closer defence ties

We’d love to hear what you think of this new format. Complete a short survey, or get in touch with us at topstoriestoday@ft.com

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.