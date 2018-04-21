Experimental feature Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 Experimental feature Report a mispronounced word What was mispronounced? Optional: help us by adding the time Submit Thank you for your help! or Give us your feedback Thank you for your feedback. What do you think? I‘ll use it in the future

I don‘t think I‘ll use it Please tell us why (optional) Send Feedback

This article is from today’s FT Opinion email. Sign up to receive a daily digest of the big issues straight to your inbox.

The fiasco in Britain this week over the legal status of the “Windrush generation” has kick-started a much bigger conversation about the nation's attitudes towards immigration and immigrants. As Theresa May’s government continues to deal with the fall-out from the crisis, the runes are being read about its policy implications, especially in the era of Brexit.

Bronwen Maddox of the Institute for Government argues the Windrush cases expose the problems of arbitrary targets for migration. The rigid and rules-based doctrine at the Home Office stemmed from Mrs May’s stated aim, as home secretary, of creating a “hostile environment” for illegal immigration. She might have been reflecting on the public mood at that time, but the practical consequences resulted in thoughtless policies.

The Windrush story has become such a headache for the May government because it is a very human story. The novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah has written about his own experience of coming to England in 1968. He points out that the government’s treatment of immigrants reflects a wider problem in British society. Migrants still suffer from xenophobia and are too often blamed for the country's problems. Hopefully, this saga is a moment for change and we can properly acknowledge their contribution to British society and culture.

Farewell Wenger: Simon Kuper says farewell to the long-serving Arsenal manager. An original who reshaped the game, Simon reckons nobody will have Arsène Wenger's power over a football club again. Our FT View compares Mr Wenger's exit to Sir Martin Sorrell's departure from WPP and looks at the leadership lessons of longevity.

Life lessons from Elon Musk: Henry Mance takes inspiration from the Tesla founder in some tests and rules for a life well lived. His New Yorker test: Never tell a story unless you are sure what colour socks the protagonist wore on the day before the key event. Spend at least a page describing them.

The Trump boom: Robin Harding argues the global economic outlook for the next two years looks promising, all thanks to Donald Trump. His economic stimulus will create a big rise in the US current deficit, he argues, and the result is more growth at home and abroad.

Best of the week

Brooke Masters on why Wall Street still has lessons to learn about overworked staff

Martin Wolf says a second Brexit referendum would tear Britain apart

Anjana Ahuja told us about the world's smallest chemistry experiment

The FT View on Trump’s short-sighted mistreatment of Japan

Merryn Somerset Webb thinks the payback time for QE is looming — and it will be expensive

Edward Luce says the legal net closing in on Donald Trump

Wolfgang Münchau on how Germany is frustrating Emmanuel Macron’s grand ambitions

Peter Mandelson and Allie Renison debated whether the Commonwealth can provide Britain’s trading future

Jurek Martin's obituary of Barbara Bush

Janan Ganesh argued it is too early to write off a new centrist party in the UK

What you've been saying

South Africa’s dilemma over land reform — letter from Sam Wycherley

Not enough has been done to redress the economic scars of apartheid in South Africa. But there are better ways to achieve it than land reform, which puts the South African government in a dilemma. If it compensates fairly the owners of the land it expropriates, it does little to reduce racial inequality. If it does not, it will risk eroding private property norms and deterring foreign investors. Instead, South Africa should raise its inheritance tax rates — currently at 20 per cent — to redistribute relatively painlessly. This would hit whites who have benefited the most from the legacy of apartheid the hardest without the racially charged optics of land reform.

Comment from MissMarple on Emmanuel Macron is the rightful heir to the spirit of 1968

Some in these comments compare Macron to Thatcher. This is a mistake. When one looks closely at Macron's reforms, they are eminently sensible, moderate and certainly not Thatcherite. As he said twice during his interview he does not believe in the "trickle down" theory nor in privatisation at all costs.

Risk to power generation sector is already real — letter from Alexander Pfieffer

If we, as a society are serious about meeting any climate stabilisation scenario, only three options are on the table for the power sector: retrofit carbon capture and storage to existing coal and gas plants; make sure that significant negative emissions take place in the future; or strand significant parts of that infrastructure by underutilising or retiring it early.

Today's opinion

Gillian Ayres, artist, 1930-2018

The abstract painter with a love of colour exhibited at the world’s leading galleries

The world prepares itself for the Donald Trump boom

The global economic outlook looks promising — especially if you are an Asian exporter

Arsène Wenger shows that no one can be a pioneer twice

The Arsenal manager’s misfortune was that his methods became best practice

Windrush cases expose arbitrary immigration targets

The Home Office has enforced policy in a rigid and rules-based way

Ingram Pinn’s illustration of the week: Peace talks

US and North Korea hold secret summit preparations

Instant Insight: Axe removed from neck of Barclays’ Jes Staley after FCA verdict

Year-long investigation in whistleblower incident frees chief executive to continue

Windrush saga exposes mixed feelings about immigrants like me

The hounding of longstanding black residents highlights lasting xenophobia

Forget the deathbed test — take your life lessons from Elon Musk

The Tesla founder has a new way to check the tech world’s behaviour: the Dilbert rule

Free Lunch: Rethinking regulation

Deregulation reduces competition, contrary to what those on the right are saying