Elon Musk says he’s hired a new CEO for Twitter, and Turkey heads to the polls this weekend for what analysts say is the biggest presidential election there in decades. Plus, the FT’s Katie Martin and Jennifer Hughes explain what the US debt ceiling fight is doing to Treasury markets.

Mentioned in this podcast:

Elon Musk says he has found a new Twitter CEO

EU plans Black Sea internet cable to reduce reliance on Russia

Turkish presidential candidate İnce quits race days before vote

Turkey: Erdoğan faces his greatest electoral challenge yet

The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon, Sonja Hutson and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Katie McMurran, Peter Barber, Michael Lello, David da Silva and Gavin Kallmann. Topher Forhecz is the FT’s executive producer. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music.

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com