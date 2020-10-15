Margaret MacMillan on war, its history and consequences

Gideon Rachman talks to historian Margaret MacMillan about her study of warfare through the ages and why she fears that, while the manner in which we wage war has changed, our propensity to stumble into conflict remains the same. Clips - Reuters

Margaret MacMillan’s book War - How Conflict Shaped Us is published by Random House

