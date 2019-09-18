If a dish of fish and fruit sounds suspect to you, just think about that wedge of lemon with every fish plate you were ever served. The bright acidity of fruit juice brings to life that clean, marine salinity, and draws out the innate sweetness of fish.

Once over this initial suspicion, a whole world of possibility opens up to the intrepid cook. Use this recipe as a gateway to the wonderful realm of fruit and fish. Fatty, oily mackerel begs for something sweet, sour and robust to go with it, such as the tiny mirabelle plums that are in season now and worth seeking out for their unique, musky taste.

Sour green grapes work a treat too. And if you were smart enough to freeze some gooseberries during the summer, they will also do the job nicely.

Scoring the mackerel will reduce cooking time and allow the sweet and sour sauce to penetrate the flesh, meaning this grand dinner can be made in less than 10 minutes, though we hope you will take a little longer to enjoy it at the table.

Serve with a light leaf salad and some good bread for moppage. You can skip the extra lemon wedge this time, but watch out for those pips or stones.

Grilled mackerel with soured mirabelles or grapes

© Patricia Niven

Dinner for two

Ingredients 2 mackerel, each about 350g, gutted salt and pepper 2 tbsp olive oil 1 clove of garlic, halved 200g mirabelle plums (or use large green grapes) juice of a lemon 100ml of your favourite white or rosé wine pinch of sugar 20g butter

Lay the mackerel flat on a chopping board and, using a very sharp knife, slice very thin frequent cuts all along the body. Repeat on the other side and season well with salt and pepper. Add the olive oil to a hot non-stick frying pan and pop in the garlic halves. Add the fish carefully and cook for 2-3 minutes. Flip very carefully and cook for 2-3 minutes on the other side. Add the plums and shake the pan a little. Cook for a minute and flip the fish again. Add the lemon juice and shake the pan again. Now add the wine and season with a little more salt and pepper and a pinch of sugar. Cook for another minute, then add the knob of butter, flip the fish for the last time, shake the frying pan to thicken the sauce and serve hot.

Email Sarit and Itamar at honeyandco@ft.com

Follow @FTMag on Twitter to find out about our latest stories first. Listen and subscribe to Culture Call, a transatlantic conversation from the FT, at ft.com/culture-call or on Apple Podcasts