Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Amazon has pitched itself as an essential business to provide those sheltering in place with needed products. The FT’s Dave Lee reports on how the e-commerce group could emerge as a hero if deliveries remain on track, but only if it does so without pushing employees to take excessive health risks. Meanwhile, insurers are tightening the terms of their business coverage to make sure anything related to the pandemic is explicitly excluded. Plus, Rana Foroohar argues that 50 years of US policy in favour of private sector interests have come home to roost as the economy copes with coronavirus.

For information regarding your data privacy, visit acast.com/privacy

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.