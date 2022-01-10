Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com

Nato has warned Moscow to abandon its belligerent foreign policy or face a military alliance steeled for conflict, frustration over corruption in Portugal is the hot button issue for voters in this month’s election, and UK financial regulators plan to take a close look at cloud computing companies. Plus, the FT’s Asia business editor, Leo Lewis, explains why investors are ready to pour money into metaverse hardware makers.

West treads narrow path to common ground in Russia talks

Trust in Portugal’s elite wanes over struggle to tackle corruption

Investors gear up for ‘gold rush’ in metaverse hardware

UK financial regulators to step up scrutiny of cloud computing giants

M&S steals retail crown back from upstart online rivals

