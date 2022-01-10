Investors gear up for ‘gold rush’ in metaverse hardware
US officials sit down with Russian diplomats in Geneva today to reduce security tensions
Nato has warned Moscow to abandon its belligerent foreign policy or face a military alliance steeled for conflict, frustration over corruption in Portugal is the hot button issue for voters in this month’s election, and UK financial regulators plan to take a close look at cloud computing companies. Plus, the FT’s Asia business editor, Leo Lewis, explains why investors are ready to pour money into metaverse hardware makers.
West treads narrow path to common ground in Russia talks
Trust in Portugal’s elite wanes over struggle to tackle corruption
Investors gear up for ‘gold rush’ in metaverse hardware
UK financial regulators to step up scrutiny of cloud computing giants
M&S steals retail crown back from upstart online rivals
