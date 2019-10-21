Climate change activists from Extinction Rebellion block the streets at Bank in the heart of the City of London financial district on 14th October 2019 in London, England, United Kingdom. Extinction Rebellion is a climate change group started in 2018 and has gained a huge following of people committed to peaceful protests. These protests are highlighting that the government is not doing enough to avoid catastrophic climate change and to demand the government take radical action to save the planet. (photo by Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images)
Climate change activists protest outside the Bank of England © In Pictures via Getty Images

Andrew Jack

There is widespread agreement that business schools should do more to provide research and teaching for the next generation of students with greater focus on sustainability, ethics and social purpose.

But there is no consensus of what that involves or how to measure it.

So the Financial Times launched a crowdsourcing experiment. It asked business schools around the world to share examples of their activities with societal impact, around faculty research, teaching, student projects and their own operations. It then asked a panel of expert judges for their assessment.

The results are shown in the tables below. This is not a ranking but an attempt to showcase best practices that may inspire students, academics, schools and employers alike to develop fresh initiatives and partnerships.

Research
SchoolCountryProject
New York University: Stern USThe Center for Sustainable Business developed a Sustainable Market Share Index and a Return on Sustainability Investment methodology for companies to quantify full costs and benefits, and help finance chiefs and investors better integrate, measure and report on corporate financial performance. Its Center for Business and Human Rights explores political disinformation and labour issues in the global apparel supply chain.
Stanford Graduate School of BusinessUSAnat Admati is using big data to examine whether the administration of justice against individuals, compared with corporations, is equitable. Susan Athey uses technology and social science to address the social problems that contribute to inequality, and helped launch a guide on how artificial intelligence can benefit humanity.
Harvard Business SchoolUSFaculty has written more than 700 business and environment teaching cases, published groundbreaking research on sustainable financing and helped integrate findings into management practice. Examples include corporate sustainability and social responsibility, microfinance and George Serafeim’s work on reimagining capitalism.
InseadFrancePublishes cutting-edge research on sustainable models, inclusion and wellbeing, including the book Blue Ocean Shift. It applies business methods to mitigate poverty and to improve education and health in developing countries, works on global humanitarian logistics, and researches gender and diversity.
Duke University: FuquaUS David Ridley proposed a system which inspired a new treatment for river blindness. Bill Mayew found historically black colleges and universities pay more to float bonds than other schools. Richard Larrick proposed a gallons-per-mile fuel standard to help consumers better understand fuel efficiency that is now federally mandated. Fuqua’s Center for the Advancement of Social Entrepreneurship created tools to address common scaling challenges that have helped youth employment, clean water provision and access to health services.
CEIBSChinaCEIBS has funded corporate social responsibility projects including 45 teaching cases and 29 papers in top journals. A CSR Index for Chinese-listed companies was created by Oliver Rui in 2017 as a benchmark and investor tool. It offers free annual ‘Case Master Camps’ to train professors in the case method, the analysis of real-life business dilemmas, with more than 800 participants from 260 schools.
HEC ParisFranceAnne Jacqueminet observed in multinational enterprises that subsidiaries appear to weigh up corporate social responsibility demands coming from their headquarters and their external environment. An evaluation of CSR used by six rating agencies showed a lack of consistency, raising the need for caution by those relying on these assessments to make investments.
Cornell University: JohnsonUSRobert Frank’s book Success and Luck explains why the rich underestimate the importance of luck in their success, why that is harmful and what can be done. Maureen O’Hara analyses recent scandals and whether the strategies involved were unethical. Christopher Barrett evaluated an index-based livestock insurance product for herders in northern Kenya, leading the government to scale the Livestock Insurance Programme.
NHH Norwegian School of EconomicsNorway‘Investing with brain or heart?’ a field experiment on responsible investment with Skandiabanken, exploring ‘green’ (sustainable) vs ‘red’ (less sustainable) labels for mutual funds among 180,000 of the bank’s customers. It directly influenced the subsequent implementation of the system.
Loyola University Chicago: QuinlanUSMore than 80 publications linked to responsible business practices. Nancy Landrum studied the content of introductory business sustainability courses in the US. Clifford Shultz co-hosted a workshop in Vietnam on minimising the harmful effects of plastic waste in the ocean. Mike Hewitt and Maciek Nowak developed a simple methodology to improve home healthcare.
University of Oxford: Saïd UKSaïd is exploring how ownership relates to the conduct, value and endurance of corporations starting with family firms, which are under-researched. It is analysing mutuality as an organising principle for business, and the future of non-financial reporting. The Oxford Impact Finance Initiative researches the use of financial capital to bring about measurable and positive social and environmental change.
Rotterdam School of Management, Erasmus UniversityNetherlandsDirk Schoenmaker and Willem Schramade wrote Principles of Sustainable Finance, the world’s first academic textbook on the subject. Researchers’ work includes frameworks for sustainable development goals for business; and an assessment of demand forecasting for Médecins Sans Frontières that helped improve logistics in humanitarian emergencies. The Centre for Women and Organisations has published cases on inclusion and internal progression.
University of Michigan: RossUS Sarah Miller’s research on Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act (ACA) found significantly lower mortality rates in states that expanded coverage. As a result, President Barack Obama argued for expanding ACA. Eric Schwartz applied his research into machine-learning to create an algorithm that was used to identify homes with lead water pipes in the city of Flint, and elsewhere. Achyuta Adhvaryu’s field experiments in Indian garment factories have improved job quality for women.
University of SussexUKRichard Dickens’ research on the minimum wage influenced the UK’s Low Pay Commission and the decision to introduce the minimum wage in South Africa. Reframing global climate policy for low-income countries has been implemented by 18 African nations. Adrian Ely’s work on directionality, grassroots and hybrid innovations has been adopted by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, shaping how governments use science, technology and innovation to reduce poverty sustainably.
Moscow School of Management: SkolkovoRussia‘Sustainable Russia: A Guide For Multinational Corporations’ analyses the experiences of 30 forward- thinking companies operating in Russia that have driven sustainable practices. ‘Responsible Consumption’ explores the emergence of a new type of consumer who buys in a more conscious, environmental and socially responsible manner.
Incae Business SchoolCosta RicaIncae helped develop the Social Progress Index to guide public decision makers. Work on female entrepreneurship resulted in a programme in conjunction with Mastercard to accelerate start-ups led by women in Central America. Incae and VIVA Idea, an organisation that promotes sustainability, developed a research and education programme with annual workshops attended by 600 selected social entrepreneurs.
London Business SchoolUK‘The Impact of Corporate Sustainability on Organisational Processes and Performance’ showed ‘high sustainability’ companies were more long-term oriented and significantly outperformed their counterparts. Other research found firms with more corporate social responsibility face significantly lower capital constraints. Alex Edmans appeared before the House of Commons select committee’s corporate governance inquiry, and a green paper cited his research into how to make executive pay benefit society.
Maastricht University School of Business and EconomicsNetherlandsThe Sustainable UM 2030 agenda focuses on conducting research in a sustainable way. Core research themes are culture, ethics and leadership, and sustainable development. Research topics include looking into why investors hold socially responsible mutual funds, the giving behaviour of millionaires, and understanding producers’ motives for adopting sustainable practices: the role of expected rewards, risk perception and risk tolerance.
University of Pennsylvania: WhartonUS‘Four for women: a framework for evaluating companies’ impact on the women they employ’ identifies the outcomes that matter most for women — representation, pay, health and satisfaction — and identifies possible metrics to assess them. ‘Great expectations: mission preservation and financial performance in impact investing’ shows impact-investing private equity funds can achieve market-rate performance.
Centrum PUCP Business SchoolPeruDisseminates research and publishes annual indices on social progress and development of women. It helps regional policymakers design policies on social progress for cities. It helps entrepreneurs work on sustainability and analyses their companies.
Teaching
SchoolCountryProject
MIT: Sloan SchoolUSThe USA Lab has an action learning course that sends students into rural communities to work with non-profits and community groups to try to solve pressing social challenges such as difficulty obtaining credit and childcare, and how to revitalise a dying downtown area. The Sustainable Business Laboratory asks how to translate sustainability challenges into future business opportunities.
University of WollongongAustraliaThe Jindaola programme incorporates Aboriginal knowledge and perspectives into the MBA curriculum. The course introduces ‘yarning’, or dialogue, circles, used for centuries by indigenous peoples to build respectful relationships and preserve cultural knowledge. ‘Responsible leadership effectiveness’ explores Aboriginal leadership, stakeholder consultation and decision-making.
Aalto UniversityFinlandAll students are exposed to corporate responsibility and sustainability, with a large list of electives and specialisations. They can opt to become management professionals with a specialisation in sustainability. The creative sustainability master’s programme offered jointly with the School of Arts, Design and Architecture, emphasises multi-disciplinarity, systems and ‘design thinking’.
Cranfield School of ManagementUKCranfield developed a scenario exploration role-play board game to think about pathways towards a sustainable future by 2050. Winners are judged not only by the amount of resources they have accumulated, but also whether they have achieved their purpose.
University of California at Berkeley: HaasUSThe Sustainable and Impact Finance programme brings together sustainable investment, impact investment and impact entrepreneurship. Students become managers in the $3m Sustainable Investment Fund. Berkeley Impact Venture Partners offers start-up teams $5,000 grants while a ‘scale fund’ helps teams with larger investments.
HEC ParisFranceThe sustainable and disruptive innovation specialisation offers training including in socially responsible investing, reinventing capitalism and sustainable operations and supply chains. Participants have access to the 6-week Inclusive and Social Business Certificate covering social impact assessment and behavioural economics. It includes case studies, workshops, conversations with inspiring guests and the chance for students to develop their own entrepreneurial projects.
New York University: SternUS‘Impact investing in family offices’ covers a consulting engagement focused on a live ESG investment or working on a challenge facing a family office. ‘A financial approach to climate change’ explores portfolio choices to mitigate climate risks. ‘Sustainability for competitive advantage’ discusses key environmental and social issues, the evolution of the corporate response and the innovations being developed by leaders in pursuit of sustainability.
Northwestern University: KelloggUS A total of 60 per cent of students enrolled in at least one social impact elective, and 18 per cent took three or more. The Social Impact Pathway recognises social change may come through different professional tracks and offers 34 courses including impact investing and sustainable finance and medical technologies in developing countries. The Education Consulting Lab provides students with the opportunity to research and interview senior administrators in schools and other educational organisations.
InseadFranceThe curriculum addresses sustainability through seven core courses and 19 elective courses. Business and society outcomes as well as sustainability are integrated throughout the curriculum. The SDG Bootcamp focuses on ideas, strategic problem framing and prototyping.
Rotterdam School of Management, Erasmus UniversityNetherlandsProject time spans the last three months of the MBA. Student teams use ‘design thinking’ to formulate a challenge, generate ideas, and come up with a creative solution with measurable impact linked to sustainable development goals. The ‘I WILL’ goal-setting programme ends with students formulating a personal statement which is printed on cards and shown during graduation.
Maastricht University School of Business and EconomicsNetherlandsA mandatory sustainability week includes courses on business ethics, responsibility and social entrepreneurship, sustainable supply chain management, digitalisation and globalisation, and sustainable finance, which covers stakeholder value as well as shareholder growth.
Babson College: OlinUSThe ‘business and social innovation intensity track’ explores social value creation through course work and entrepreneurial experiences. The ‘reimagining X’ course focuses on the future of work through ‘design thinking’. The FutureLab on mobility focuses on dilemmas posed by limited mobility in the elderly and disabled.
University of Notre Dame: MendozaUSThe ‘business on the front lines’ elective examines the impact of business on rebuilding post-conflict societies. Students engage in cross-disciplinary academic study and data-driven problem-solving to seek solutions for decades-long wars, sudden uprisings, drug-related gang violence and natural disasters. In the past decade, students have travelled to over 25 countries, worked on more than 45 projects, and affected thousands of livelihoods
University of Pretoria: Gordon Institute of Business ScienceSouth AfricaThe MBA in Sustainable Commerce, which attracts more than half of students who enrol, explores the operational side of corporate social responsibility, why it is important and what leaders can do to inspire change. In the sustainable value creation course, students identify an organisation and an industry that can be transformed to become a force for good.
ESCP EuropeFranceEthics, social responsibility and sustainability are integral parts of the MBA in international management and the executive MBA (EMBA). From 2020, EMBA participants will attend an ‘Improbable Planet’ seminar, creating a work of art over three days to develop entrepreneurial habits through artistic creation.
University of AlbertaCanadaIn the ‘leading at the frontiers of business’ elective, students gain first-hand experience in frontier economies by jointly producing project results with a local partner organisation on a business- and development-related project. Through immersion, students grasp the realities and challenges facing international development partners seeking solutions to real-world business problems.
Copenhagen Business SchoolDenmarkThe ‘governance and sustainability’ elective aims to to put knowledge into a broader management context by including courses on corporate governance, compliance and risk management for sustainability, sustainable supply chains, and sustainable finance. The MBA and EMBA also contain a core course on corporate sustainability. Students experience the circular economy in action by visiting one of the world’s first industrial symbiosis sites where the waste of one industry becomes a resource for another.
Universidad Externado de ColombiaColombiaSustainable development in emerging economies is central. MBA students take mandatory 36-hour modules on sustainable development, corporate social responsibility and corporate governance. They can opt for a 96-hour module on innovation and sustainability. Students on the Plan Padrinos initiative work with teachers and companies to support small business development.
Alliance Manchester Business SchoolUKAll core courses must educate students on sustainability, ethics and wider societal issues. ‘Leading and managing in a global environment’ offers interdisciplinary skills at the start of the MBA. Electives include social entrepreneurship, the management of technology in emerging markets, and the crisis of leadership in business and politics.
Macquarie Business SchoolAustraliaThe online Global MBA in partnership with the Coursera platform offers an affordable programme that is innovative and interdisciplinary. Corporate social responsibility and sustainability are integrated throughout the programme embracing resilience, diversity and inclusion. Nearly 19,000 students have enrolled since the launch in 2018. Within the MBA, 73 of the 400 teaching hours are dedicated to CSR, ethics and environmental issues.
Student projects
SchoolCountryProject
University of California at Berkeley: HaasUSThe Haas Sustainable Investment Fund offers students the chance to manage a $3m fund, choosing equity and bond funds that achieve a diversified exposure to broad markets while implementing a value-led agenda.
University of St GallenSwitzerlandOikos is a student-driven organisation for sustainability in economics and management founded at St Gallen, which has spread to 50 locations on four continents. Un-Dress is a student-run sustainable fashion event. Change on Campus has permanently changed the sustainability standards at the university. The 2018 part-time MBA class raised funds for the non-profit ‘buildOn’ to construct schools in Nepal and Malawi.
HEC ParisFrance‘Have a cause, make an impact’, is an 18-hour student-led course offered in the Sustainability and Social Innovation Master. Last year, they developed 13 projects from plastic-free initiatives to fighting sexual harassment on public transport. Partnerships were created with the accommodation-booking platform Airbnb and the think-tank Fondapol to work on fair fashion tours and digitising rural France.
ThunderbirdUSThunderbird Challenge Labs over 1-5 weeks included a training manual in business management for rural agriculture entrepreneurs, a strategic road map for businesses supported by development agency USAID’s value chains for rural development, and expansion advice for Solar Sister’s entrepreneurial solar lamp programme in Uganda and Tanzania.
InseadFranceEach new MBA intake participates in a Splash Project team-building exercise that benefits local communities. There are scholarships for social entrepreneurship and social enterprise, and a young leader’s fellowship. The Social Impact Award provides financial support for students pursuing an internship in public, not-for-profit sectors, for-profit social ventures and social investment firms with clear social or environmental purpose.
Loyola University Chicago: QuinlanUSThe Urban Social Benefit Incubator builds the capacity of Chicago-based non-profits through student-led consulting projects focused on three areas: specialised business support, non-profit management, and social enterprise strategy. Projects include developing a business plan to help a social enterprise created by Syrian refugees and led by women.
Aalto UniversityFinlandCapstone in Creative Sustainability allows student teams to solve real sustainability challenges, including working with their peers from the University of Dar es Salaam on education and farming issues in Tanzania. Slush is a start-up event focused on the SDGs that gathers more than 20,000 attendees in Helsinki every year, and runs events in Tokyo, Shanghai and Singapore.
Cheung Kong Graduate School of BusinessChina During the annual 4-day Gobi Desert Challenge, professors, students and alumni stayed in a village and helped local people brand, trademark, distribute and sell the local goji berries, increasing average income by a third. CKGSB offers a philanthropy class for EMBA students to advise non-profits that deal with poverty alleviation and protecting the environment.
University of Victoria: GustavsonCanadaStudents supported by university team members run a volunteer tax clinic to help low-income people with tax returns on weekends and evenings for a programme in conjunction with Canada’s Revenue Agency.
Dublin City UniversityIrelandThe student-run Enactus branch, with support from the UStart accelerator, has supported Project Giveback, a downloadable Chrome extension. Amazon, Asos and Hotels.com are the project’s partners and make a contribution from each consumer purchase to raise funds for the homeless and at-risk individuals.
Hult International Business SchoolUSThe Hult Prize is a worldwide competition now in its tenth year. Run in partnership with the UN, it offers student teams $1m to launch a social enterprise to solve a pressing issue. It has attracted more than 200,000 participants. The faculty provides mentoring support.
University of Pennsylvania: WhartonUSWharton Impact Student Experience Fellowship offers small teams at Penn and Wharton to help impact investors, start-up entrepreneurs or cutting-edge researchers. Wharton Impact Venture Associates offers training to identify and conduct due diligence on companies with a social impact mission.
Columbia Business SchoolUSThe Three Cairns Climate Fellowship supports MBA and EMBA students who complete projects at the intersection of climate change and business. Microlumbia is a student-run impact investment fund that works on financial inclusion. The non-profit board leadership program partners MBA students with alumni who serve on non-profit boards and with non-profit executives.
Burgundy School of BusinessFranceAll first-year Grande Ecole students are required to spend 40 hours on social and community initiatives, focused on tackling discrimination and promoting equality. About 50 local organisations benefit each year.
IE Business SchoolSpainStudents lead Financieros sin Fronteras to promote financial inclusion in Africa. Emzingo Consulting helps companies create transformative leadership programmes that increase employee engagement and create a positive workplace environment. Fundie Ventures is a student and alumnus-founded impact venture.
International School of ManagementGermanyCreative Shock is a global social business case competition run by students. Participants have to solve two social business cases in the preliminary rounds and the best 10 teams gather in Vilnius for the final weekend. In 2018, there were 1,741 participants from more than 100 countries.
North Carolina State University: Poole College of ManagementUSThe B Corp Clinic connects students to local and global for-profit businesses to help improve their environmental and social impact. Companies are matched with interdisciplinary, cross-university teams of students from different universities. More than 280 students have contributed 7,000 hours. A total of 83 per cent of the team leads were women. The clinic is being replicated at academic institutions across the US.
George Washington UniversityUSThe GWSB Net Impact student club holds case competitions and works with a local social change organisation ‘Be Impact’ to consult with companies on their sustainable business practices and environmental footprint. The GW Diaspora Capital Investment Project has used students as first-round judges in the US African Diaspora Marketplace business plan competition.
University of StellenboschSouth AfricaStudents in MBA and MPhil management coaching serve as mentors to small business owners from low-income areas enrolled in the nine-month business development programme. In the ‘business in society’ module, students engage with non-profits and work with communities that may be experiencing social and environmental problems as a result of damaging business practices.
RutgersUSThe RBS Connect, Engage, and Opportunity Network links organisations with students to develop their talents and skills, and offers those from under-represented and underserved backgrounds opportunities in leadership and professional development. Women BUILD enrols high-achieving undergraduate women for classes, mentoring and self-development.
Operations
SchoolCountryProject
ESCPFranceFace-to-face executive committee meetings between deans on the different campuses have been cut from 11 to four per year, conference calls have reduced travel costs by up to 40 per cent. A cloud-based tool adjusts classroom temperature based on the timetable.
Harvard Business SchoolUSA sustainability plan has halved greenhouse gas emissions since 2006 while the campus has grown. Initiatives include eight green roofs to absorb rainfall, three of which grow vegetables that contribute to the greater plant-based foods on offer in the canteen. New software monitors heating and cooling systems to reduce energy use.
University of San Diego: Rady School of ManagementUSThe school’s newest building, Wells Fargo Hall, is LEED gold certified by the US Green Building Council and partly powered by solar panels. In 2018, electric car charging stations were installed in the parking lot.
Swinburne University of TechnologyAustraliaThe Reconciliation Action Plan offers initiatives to support students enduring financial hardship. It offers scholarships for asylum seekers and is a champion of workplace gender equality. It has introduced a responsible investment charter to take account of environmental and social impacts.
Northwestern University: KelloggUSNorthwestern University’s Global Hub meets high standards for energy efficiency, indoor air quality, use of sustainable materials and other green building practices. The objective is net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, with a geothermal energy system, environmental cleaning supplies and efficient water fixtures.
University of California at Berkeley: HaasUSChou Hall claims to be the greenest academic building in the US. It has received a WELL certification, Green Business Certification and LEED platinum certification. It is part of UC Berkeley’s plan to send zero waste to landfills by 2020 and has initiatives such as composting food scraps to tracking the purchase of environmental products.
Loyola University Chicago: QuinlanUSThe Schreiber Center has an innovative ‘double-skin’ glass façade to let in light but prevent loss of heat or cooled air. Atria encourage natural ventilation and daylight harvesting. Recycled furniture is used and plastic bottles have been eliminated.
University of ExeterUKLow-flush toilets have been installed using 84 per cent less water than average. The online Waste Action Reuse Portal makes it easy for staff to swap and loan surplus assets, from desks to office stationery, reducing unnecessary procurement and disposal costs. Over the past year, 8,617kg of waste has been reduced and 25,223kg of CO2 saved.
Columbia Business SchoolUSColumbia aims to become operationally carbon neutral. In 2018, it achieved zero emissions renewable electricity by supplementing solar and hydropower with the purchase of renewable energy certificates from wind generation. On the Morningside campus, greenhouse gas emissions have been reduced by 47 per cent since 2006.
Fordham University: GabelliUSThe use of LED lamps has helped the university conserve 712,000 kWh of energy per year. All new buildings must be designed to achieve at least LEED silver rating. The 38-vehicle van fleet has been converted to biodiesel, reducing CO2 emissions by 31 per cent annually. Strategic partnerships with the Bronx Zoo, New York Botanical Garden, and the city of New York are designed to co-ordinate sustainability efforts.
University of WollongongAustraliaOffers 50 women MBA scholarships. Partners with businesses to identify and support women in middle management by providing financial support, contact with senior female academics, a mentor to help participants address work-life balance and help with career planning.
Goa Business SchoolIndiaA rain harvesting pond is used for garden irrigation and solar water heating has been installed. Conventional lighting has been replaced with LED lamps. A bus service for employees has been introduced to reduce carbon emissions.
University of Ljubljana School of Economics and BusinessSloveniaCO2 emissions have decreased by 46 per cent in the past five years. A solar power plant installed in 2011 is cutting CO2 emissions. Energy-efficient renovation led to heat and electricity savings. The reduction — 77.2 tonnes annually — is displayed on a screen in the school’s main lobby to encourage sustainable behaviour. Two hives contain 120,000 bees.
University of LincolnUKLincoln’s environmental management system won EcoCampus gold accreditation. The business school buys 100 per cent renewable electricity and is removing all waste paper baskets from offices to encourage recycling. A 17p surcharge on single-use coffee cups has cut usage by one-third in a year. Bringing your own containers for food is actively encouraged and ‘Meat-free Monday’ was launched in September.
University of Colorado: LeedsUSThe Boulder campus has cut energy use by 22 per cent, despite growth of 28 per cent, reduced drinking water use 63 per cent, cut greenhouse gas emissions by 20 per cent and saved more than 1m gallons of water with a greywater system.
Stockholm School of EconomicsSwedenClimate-neutral in energy use since 2009. It seeks a sustainable and supportive workplace through safety inspections, surveys and employee dialogue. It sets goals for work environment activities, equal opportunities and increased diversity, and preventing discrimination, sexual harassment and bullying.
Alliance ManchesterUKThe university’s 10,000 Actions programme supports staff to develop and implement personal actions towards sustainability. ‘Wellbeing champions’ support physical and mental health, provide free fruit for staff, regular yoga sessions and an indoor walking route. Our ‘surprise and delight’ campaign gives small gifts and treats to students to show staff care about them as individuals not just MBAs.
Grenoble Ecole de ManagementFrance The school reports annually to the French Sustainability Campus Label, biannually to the UN Global Compact and PRME, every five years to the accreditation bodies. Carbon footprint is shared on national platform ADEME. Recycling practices are shared with local metropolitan and higher education establishments.
University of Victoria: GustavsonCanadaThe school has been officially carbon neutral since 2017 through carbon offset projects to counter its air travel, commuting and other emissions. A Carbon Neutrality+ committee of faculty, staff and students developed a shortlist of carbon offset projects that not only reduced emissions but also provided social benefits.
Dublin City UniversityIrelandEfforts to achieve sustainability are driven by a special council. Identifying and repairing leaks on every campus has led to a 14 per cent reduction in water consumption. It is the first Irish university to go ‘plastic-free’ and will phase out single-use plastics by 2020.

Judges

Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business | Stephanie Bryant, Tim Mescon, Al Renshaw
UN Global Compact | Lise Kingo, Mette Morsing
Responsible Research in Business & Management | Bill Glick, Jerry Davis, Rich Lyons
Corporate Knights | Toby Heaps
Oikos | Clémentine Robert, Christopher Proctor
Environmental Defense Fund | Tom Murray, Aleksandra Cvetkovic, Erin Gloster
UN Environment Programme | Sam Barratt
BNP Paribas | Delphine Queniart
European Foundation for Management Development | Alfons Sauquet Rovira
Association of MBAs & Business Graduates Association | William Dawes, Ellen Buchan
Aviva Investors | Steve Waygood
UBS | Mark Lewisohn
Bank of England | Sarah Breeden
Financial Times | Gillian Tett, Andrew Jack
Accenture | Peter Lacy, Justin Keeble, Palak Kapoor, Arushi Garg, Sundeep Singh, Sumedha Mittal
University of Cambridge | David Pitt-Watson, Ellen Quigley
Mission Possible Foundation | Katrin Muff

