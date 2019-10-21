ESCP France Face-to-face executive committee meetings between deans on the different campuses have been cut from 11 to four per year, conference calls have reduced travel costs by up to 40 per cent. A cloud-based tool adjusts classroom temperature based on the timetable.

Harvard Business School US A sustainability plan has halved greenhouse gas emissions since 2006 while the campus has grown. Initiatives include eight green roofs to absorb rainfall, three of which grow vegetables that contribute to the greater plant-based foods on offer in the canteen. New software monitors heating and cooling systems to reduce energy use.

University of San Diego: Rady School of Management US The school’s newest building, Wells Fargo Hall, is LEED gold certified by the US Green Building Council and partly powered by solar panels. In 2018, electric car charging stations were installed in the parking lot.

Swinburne University of Technology Australia The Reconciliation Action Plan offers initiatives to support students enduring financial hardship. It offers scholarships for asylum seekers and is a champion of workplace gender equality. It has introduced a responsible investment charter to take account of environmental and social impacts.

Northwestern University: Kellogg US Northwestern University’s Global Hub meets high standards for energy efficiency, indoor air quality, use of sustainable materials and other green building practices. The objective is net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, with a geothermal energy system, environmental cleaning supplies and efficient water fixtures.

University of California at Berkeley: Haas US Chou Hall claims to be the greenest academic building in the US. It has received a WELL certification, Green Business Certification and LEED platinum certification. It is part of UC Berkeley’s plan to send zero waste to landfills by 2020 and has initiatives such as composting food scraps to tracking the purchase of environmental products.

Loyola University Chicago: Quinlan US The Schreiber Center has an innovative ‘double-skin’ glass façade to let in light but prevent loss of heat or cooled air. Atria encourage natural ventilation and daylight harvesting. Recycled furniture is used and plastic bottles have been eliminated.

University of Exeter UK Low-flush toilets have been installed using 84 per cent less water than average. The online Waste Action Reuse Portal makes it easy for staff to swap and loan surplus assets, from desks to office stationery, reducing unnecessary procurement and disposal costs. Over the past year, 8,617kg of waste has been reduced and 25,223kg of CO2 saved.

Columbia Business School US Columbia aims to become operationally carbon neutral. In 2018, it achieved zero emissions renewable electricity by supplementing solar and hydropower with the purchase of renewable energy certificates from wind generation. On the Morningside campus, greenhouse gas emissions have been reduced by 47 per cent since 2006.

Fordham University: Gabelli US The use of LED lamps has helped the university conserve 712,000 kWh of energy per year. All new buildings must be designed to achieve at least LEED silver rating. The 38-vehicle van fleet has been converted to biodiesel, reducing CO2 emissions by 31 per cent annually. Strategic partnerships with the Bronx Zoo, New York Botanical Garden, and the city of New York are designed to co-ordinate sustainability efforts.

University of Wollongong Australia Offers 50 women MBA scholarships. Partners with businesses to identify and support women in middle management by providing financial support, contact with senior female academics, a mentor to help participants address work-life balance and help with career planning.

Goa Business School India A rain harvesting pond is used for garden irrigation and solar water heating has been installed. Conventional lighting has been replaced with LED lamps. A bus service for employees has been introduced to reduce carbon emissions.

University of Ljubljana School of Economics and Business Slovenia CO2 emissions have decreased by 46 per cent in the past five years. A solar power plant installed in 2011 is cutting CO2 emissions. Energy-efficient renovation led to heat and electricity savings. The reduction — 77.2 tonnes annually — is displayed on a screen in the school’s main lobby to encourage sustainable behaviour. Two hives contain 120,000 bees.

University of Lincoln UK Lincoln’s environmental management system won EcoCampus gold accreditation. The business school buys 100 per cent renewable electricity and is removing all waste paper baskets from offices to encourage recycling. A 17p surcharge on single-use coffee cups has cut usage by one-third in a year. Bringing your own containers for food is actively encouraged and ‘Meat-free Monday’ was launched in September.

University of Colorado: Leeds US The Boulder campus has cut energy use by 22 per cent, despite growth of 28 per cent, reduced drinking water use 63 per cent, cut greenhouse gas emissions by 20 per cent and saved more than 1m gallons of water with a greywater system.

Stockholm School of Economics Sweden Climate-neutral in energy use since 2009. It seeks a sustainable and supportive workplace through safety inspections, surveys and employee dialogue. It sets goals for work environment activities, equal opportunities and increased diversity, and preventing discrimination, sexual harassment and bullying.

Alliance Manchester UK The university’s 10,000 Actions programme supports staff to develop and implement personal actions towards sustainability. ‘Wellbeing champions’ support physical and mental health, provide free fruit for staff, regular yoga sessions and an indoor walking route. Our ‘surprise and delight’ campaign gives small gifts and treats to students to show staff care about them as individuals not just MBAs.

Grenoble Ecole de Management France The school reports annually to the French Sustainability Campus Label, biannually to the UN Global Compact and PRME, every five years to the accreditation bodies. Carbon footprint is shared on national platform ADEME. Recycling practices are shared with local metropolitan and higher education establishments.

University of Victoria: Gustavson Canada The school has been officially carbon neutral since 2017 through carbon offset projects to counter its air travel, commuting and other emissions. A Carbon Neutrality+ committee of faculty, staff and students developed a shortlist of carbon offset projects that not only reduced emissions but also provided social benefits.