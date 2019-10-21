Listen to this article
There is widespread agreement that business schools should do more to provide research and teaching for the next generation of students with greater focus on sustainability, ethics and social purpose.
But there is no consensus of what that involves or how to measure it.
So the Financial Times launched a crowdsourcing experiment. It asked business schools around the world to share examples of their activities with societal impact, around faculty research, teaching, student projects and their own operations. It then asked a panel of expert judges for their assessment.
The results are shown in the tables below. This is not a ranking but an attempt to showcase best practices that may inspire students, academics, schools and employers alike to develop fresh initiatives and partnerships.
Judges
Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business | Stephanie Bryant, Tim Mescon, Al Renshaw
UN Global Compact | Lise Kingo, Mette Morsing
Responsible Research in Business & Management | Bill Glick, Jerry Davis, Rich Lyons
Corporate Knights | Toby Heaps
Oikos | Clémentine Robert, Christopher Proctor
Environmental Defense Fund | Tom Murray, Aleksandra Cvetkovic, Erin Gloster
UN Environment Programme | Sam Barratt
BNP Paribas | Delphine Queniart
European Foundation for Management Development | Alfons Sauquet Rovira
Association of MBAs & Business Graduates Association | William Dawes, Ellen Buchan
Aviva Investors | Steve Waygood
UBS | Mark Lewisohn
Bank of England | Sarah Breeden
Financial Times | Gillian Tett, Andrew Jack
Accenture | Peter Lacy, Justin Keeble, Palak Kapoor, Arushi Garg, Sundeep Singh, Sumedha Mittal
University of Cambridge | David Pitt-Watson, Ellen Quigley
Mission Possible Foundation | Katrin Muff
Get alerts on United Nations when a new story is published