Medical marijuana is legal in 21 countries. In Canada, residents expect they will be able to buy cannabis from dispensaries and pharmacies across the country later this year. Some analysts have valued the legal business at anywhere between $7bn-$20bn, attracting a host of entrepreneurs and investors trying to get in on the action before the market takes off. We talk to two entrepreneurs with two very different plans to capitalise on the boom. 


This episode was originally published on June 12, 2018. Read more about the cannabis sector on FT.com

