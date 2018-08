Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

In the second of this series, the Financial Times speaks to the Conservative MP for North East Somerset and ardent Brexit supporter. We discuss whether a ‘no-deal’ exit from the EU could be a good outcome, why passing any exit deal with opposition votes is “dangerous” and whether he aspires to be Speaker of the House of Commons. Presented by Sebastian Payne. Produced by Anna Dedhar.