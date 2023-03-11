HTSI spring menswear special

HTSI spring menswear specialYour essential guide to modern men’s styleCzech model Maty Drazek wears the latest spring fashion © Amit IsraeliThe new supers: 14 models changing the face of fashion Meet the names redefining beauty, style and gender norms, one look at a timeHow to reinvent a traditional menswear brandWhat does a heritage label need to do to feel relevant in 2023? In search of the south-Asian style iconGrowing up brown in London in the ’80s, Ajesh Patalay found role models embarrassingly absent. Does he see himself in fashion today?Schitt’s Creek meets high fashion: Dan Levy and SS Daley’s new eyewearThe Canadian comedy star and the British designer have found a shared focus Real men wear massive checksWhen it comes to tailoring, nothing squares up to a big repeat‘I absolutely deserve waffles…’ Walter Van Beirendonck talks tasteThe Belgian fashion designer loves Reebok Pumps, rings – and plastic dolls1 hour agoAsk Adeela: top skincare tips for menOur facialist shares her no-nonsense guide to groomingHave we reached peak Keith Haring?The artist’s squiggles still dominate the fashion industry. And that’s exactly what he wanted