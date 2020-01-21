Mandatory Credit: Photo by MICHAEL REYNOLDS/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (10465046a) YEARENDER 2019 OCTOBER Chairman and CEO of Facebook Mark Zuckerberg takes his seat to testify before the US House Financial Services Committee hearing on 'An Examination of Facebook and Its Impact on the Financial Services and Housing Sectors', on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, 23 October 2019. Zuckerberg faced questions from lawmakers concerned over issues with the cryptocurrecy Libra, financial data and potential misinformation on Facebook surrounding the 2020 US presidential election. US House Financial Services Committee hearing on 'An Examination of Facebook and Its Impact on the Financial Services and Housing Sectors', Washington, USA - 23 Oct 2019
Hannah Murphy in San Francisco

Vodafone became the latest big tech company to abandon the controversial Libra project, inflicting a fresh blow to the Facebook-led digital currency initiative.

The telecoms group is the eighth backer to pull out of the ambitious project, which has faced intense scrutiny from global regulators and politicians over concerns it could facilitate money laundering and hurt financial stability.

Vodafone said on Tuesday that it had made the decision, first reported by cryptocurrency publication Coindesk, to instead redirect its efforts towards its own mobile money payments service, M-Pesa.

“We have said from the outset that Vodafone’s desire is to make a genuine contribution to extending financial inclusion,” a Vodafone spokesperson said. “We remain fully committed to that goal and feel that we can make the most contribution by focusing our efforts on M-Pesa. We will continue to monitor the development of the Libra Association and do not rule out the possibility of future co-operation.”

Facebook announced plans in June last year to spearhead the launch of a digital currency, dubbed Libra, that it said would enable fast, low-cost international payments online.

The Libra consortium, a 27-strong group made up largely of finance and technology companies, each agreed to contribute $10m to kick-start the initiative and be a part of the board that oversees its development.

However, seven of these initial members — Mastercard, Visa, eBay, Stripe, PayPal, Mercado Pago and Bookings Holdings — quit in October after a regulatory backlash and warnings from some politicians that the project and any companies involved in it would be closely watched.

In mid-October, Facebook’s chief executive Mark Zuckerberg faced bruising questioning from Congress over the plans, including monetary stability worries and scepticism over whether users’ privacy would be respected.

Since then, the Libra Association has been working on developing a blueprint for a “Libra 2.0” that addresses US regulators’ concerns, according to a person familiar with the project.

Several founding members have told the Financial Times they remain frustrated that Facebook is so closely associated with the project, despite attempts to spin it off as its own independently-governed effort. Facebook is still bankrolling Libra — members are yet to hand over the $10m they have committed to it — and the association is still hunting for an independent head.

It is also in the process of assessing hundreds of applications from other non-profits and businesses to join the project.

“Although the make-up of the asssociation members may change over time, the design of Libra’s governance and technology ensures the Libra payment system will remain resilient,” Libra’s head of policy and communications, Dante Disparte, said on Tuesday.

Additional reporting by Nic Fildes

