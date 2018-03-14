Annual profits at UK construction company Balfour Beatty almost tripled in 2017, as a turnround programme instituted after several difficult years continued to bear fruit.

In the year to the end of December, underlying profit from operations was £196m, up from £69m in 2016. UK profits for the year were £16m, compared with a loss of £65m in the previous year.

“These results clearly demonstrate that our ‘build to last’ programme is transforming Balfour Beatty,” said chief executive Leo Quinn. “We remain on track to achieve industry-standard margins in the second half of 2018.”

Mr Quinn joined in 2015 to lead the turnround, after seven profit warnings and an attempted takeover in 2014 by rival construction company Carillion, which collapsed earlier this year.

In an echo of the problems suffered by Carillion, Balfour Beatty’s previously poor performance had stemmed from projects with very low margins and poor execution of contracts. As part of the turnround, Balfour Beatty has looked to reduce costs and bid more selectively for projects “best aligned with its capabilities.”

It has also narrowed its focus to a few key markets — including, the UK, Ireland and the US — and this year sold its two businesses in the Middle East, which had also been a problematic region for Carillion. Since 2015, Balfour Beatty has also exited Indonesia and Australia.

Following Carillion’s collapse, Balfour Beatty recruited more than 150 of its former rival’s staff, including employees working on the Aberdeen Bypass joint venture agreed between Carillion, Balfour Beatty and Galliford Try.

Both remaining partners will incur additional one-off costs of upwards of £40m to complete the project.

The results on Wednesday contained “no major surprises”, said Andrew Nussey, analyst at Peel Hunt, with the company’s order book continuing to demonstrate “reduced risk”.