Catalonia falls on deaf EU ears

As the streets of Barcelona fill up with thousands of armed Spanish police this weekend, the probability of a separatist Catalonian government holding anything like a normal referendum on independence are dwindling by the hour.

With the odds shifting against them, the pro-independence Catalans are making a last-ditch attempt to turn the tide with a series of fresh appeals to Europe for support.

Catalonia's foreign affairs chief, Raul Romeva, said on Thursday the region’s civil rights were being violated by Madrid, and Europe would be effectively endorsing “repressive action” unless it stepped in to help.

Carles Puigdemont, Catalan president, said the EU was “turning its back” on Catalonia in the face of oppression from Madrid, telling the Associated Press he would be making an “appeal for the European community” to get involved next week.

Meanwhile, the mayor of Barcelona, Ada Colau, yesterday called on the European Commission to open a mediation space for the Spanish and Catalan governments to talk. She sent a letter to 27 mayors of EU capital cities on Thursday asking for support.

But the cries have been met with a stony wall of silence across the continent.

While there has been some behind-the-scenes disquiet about the police tactics used by Madrid, Brussels and the EU capitals remain unanimous in saying this is an internal Spanish question and that they respect the rule of law.

One of the few things that is crystal clear about the Catalonia question is that the Spanish constitutional court has ruled that an independence referendum is illegal. The country’s 1978 constitution says Spain is indivisible.

The Spanish government remains confident that European attitudes are not shifting, and the Catalans will receive no outside support ahead of Sunday.

One senior official in Madrid’s finance ministry yesterday said that it was “clear” that the EU still regarded Catalonia as an internal Spanish matter.

No sting in the tail at Tallinn

EU leaders (with the exception of Spain’s Mariano Rajoy) gathered around the dinner table in Tallinn for cèpes cappuccino and Black Angus steak last night at an informal summit billed as Estonia’s digital extravaganza.

Talks, however, were resolutely analogue. Fresh from his Sorbonne speech, French President Emmanuel Macron won Angela Merkel’s backing for his reform agenda, in the first time the pair have met since the chancellor’s election result. The “digital” element? Well the revved-up Franco-German engine was sealed like any modern couple: with an Instagram post.

In the more than four-hour summit, Ms Merkel encouraged her counterparts to get directly involved in brokering deals over measures that are bogged down at ministerial level. Mr Macron regaled leaders at length with his vision for a “Europe of tomorrow”. In the presence of Theresa May, the leaders stressed their united front a year on from the Bratislava summit convened to pick up the pieces from the Brexit vote.

This morning, the UK prime minister will accompany Mr Macron and Estonia’s Jüri Ratas to oversee a Nato troop deployment before sitting through two sessions on the future of the digital world. Events will come to an end around 6pm local time so the Estonian PM can attend a Sting concert. He's reportedly a big fan and will encourage other leaders to attend with him.

The 28 (including Mr Rajoy) will be back around a table again in Brussels in three weeks.

Euro and Brexit land

Brexit circuit departs Brussels Another UK-EU negotiating round came to an end yesterday with both sides hailing breakthroughs. Britain offered the right of return to all settled EU citizens in the UK and significantly said it will give “direct effect” to any withdrawal agreement in a bid to protect citizens’ rights. This reassurance does not, however, clear up uncertainty about what precise role the European Court of Justice will have in the UK after Brexit. Michel Barnier said the ECJ remained a “stumbling block”.

Bombarded Day two of the Bombardier v Boeing tariff scandal and attention has turned on the British government’s motivation to fight back against proposed US action against the Canadian company. The FT reports Bombardier’s main UK hub is in east Belfast — heartland territory for the Democratic Unionist party on which Mrs May relies for her fragile parliamentary majority.

On the threat of a Trump trade war, Simon Tilford at the Centre for European Reform warns the White House’s escalation is just a taste of things to come for post-Brexit Britain:

“Brexiters assume Britain will face a benign international environment once freed from the EU to take advantage of open markets elsewhere. They take for granted that the UK would be able to rely on the US underwriting the global trading system. This was always naive, but has become delusional with the election of Donald Trump.”

New, but improved? Google launched its new European shopping service yesterday, but to little fanfare. The subtle online changes were made to fix the abuse that earned it a €2.4bn fine. Surprisingly, the more interesting change is in the accounting, the creation of a new separate division could lay a path for future antitrust solutions.

The lobby is closed Europe’s parliamentary presidents used new powers for the first time to pull Monsanto’s lobbying rights because the US company turned down MEP’s invitation to answer questions about leaked documents. Bad news for the GM-champion, which is currently battling for EU re-approval of its herbicide glyphosate and shepherding its sale to Bayer for €66bn through merger approval.

‘A highway for hate’ Vera Jourova,EU commissioner for justice, told Facebook she had deleted her social media account because the site had become a “highway for hatred”. Her tough talk came as the European Commission unveiled measures to pressure the likes of Facebook and Twitter to become more proactive in taking down illegal material such as terrorist content.

Meet the AfD Profiles of six of the newest MPs for the rightwing Alternative for Germany (AfD) including a Berlin aristocrat, a Dresden judge, and a former TV journalist.

Clockwise from top left: Jens Maier; Beatrix von Storch; Sebastian Münzenmaier; Martin Hohmann; Willhelm von Gottberg; Armin-Paul Hampel © FT montage; EPA/DPA/AP/AFP/Getty

