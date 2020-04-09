Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Wall Street banks are warning investors to brace for a new wave of stock market declines despite the recent relief rally, and eurozone finance ministers will reconvene today to work toward a deal on emergency lending to tackle the Covid-19 outbreak. The FT’s Mehreen Khan will explain the dispute between the Netherlands and Italy over the terms. Plus, Stefania Palma in Singapore explains how the country is handling its third wave of coronavirus infections.

