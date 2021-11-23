We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest FT News Briefing news every morning.
Biden renominates Powell as Federal Reserve chair, Uber starts accepting cannabis orders
Joe Biden has nominated Jay Powell to serve a second term as chair of the Federal Reserve, opting for continuity as the US economy grapples with persistently high inflation and a patchy labour market recovery; China’s hypersonic weapons test in July included a technological advance that enabled it to fire a missile as it approached its target travelling at least five times the speed of sound, a capability no country has previously demonstrated and one that caught Pentagon scientists off guard.
Joe Biden nominates Jay Powell for second term as Fed chair
Chinese hypersonic weapon fired a missile over South China Sea, Pentagon struggles to understand how Beijing mastered technology
Uber to sell cannabis to customers in Canada
The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber, Gavin Kallmann and Michael Bruning. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.
