China shifts stance on Ukraine
We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest FT News Briefing news every morning.
The controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline company that was to bring Russian gas to Europe is reportedly insolvent, China has signalled it is ready to play a role in finding a ceasefire, and crypto exchanges are under pressure to block transactions with Russia as western politicians fear that cryptocurrencies will undermine the effectiveness of financial sanctions.
Mentioned in this podcast:
Nord Stream 2 pipeline becomes insolvent, says Swiss official
Beijing shifts public position after call between Chinese and Ukrainian foreign ministers
Crypto exchanges resist calls for Russia bans after sanctions
The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber and Gavin Kallmann. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. Topher Forhecz is the FT’s executive producer. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.
Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com
See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.
Transcripts are not currently available for all podcasts, view our accessibility guide.
Get alerts on FT News Briefing when a new story is published