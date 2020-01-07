Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Iranian military leader and commander of the Quds Forces, Qassem Soleimani, was killed on the 3rd of January in a targeted US air strike at Baghdad airport, Iraq. What did Soleimani mean to Iranians and why did the US order the airstrike that killed him? Najmeh Bozorgmehr discusses the story with Andrew England.





Contributors: Andrew England, Middle East editor and Najmeh Bozorgmehr, Tehran correspondent. Producer: Persis Love





