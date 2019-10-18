Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

After a week of intense diplomacy with the EU, Boris Johnson brokered a new withdrawal agreement - without the troublesome Irish border backstop but with a contentious customs border in the Irish Sea. He lost support from the DUP, but does it have a chance of passing parliament? We dig into all the details and drama. Presented by Sebastian Payne, with George Parker, Sam Fleming, Robert Shrimsley, Miranda Green, James Blitz and Laura Hughes. Produced by Anna Dedhar and Eoin McSweeney.

