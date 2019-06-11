A slowing economy and President Emmanuel Macron’s concessions to gilets jaunes protesters are undermining the French government’s attempts to reduce its budget deficit, according to the latest official forecast for the social security system.

In a report published on Tuesday, the commission monitoring the accounts of the system said that the social security deficit could deepen this year to between €1.7bn and €4.4bn from last year’s €1.2bn. Six months ago the government said the social security budget would be in balance.

The anti-government gilets jaunes movement, which erupted in November in the form of a motorists’ protest against green fuel taxes, has now largely subsided — thanks in part to a series of financial concessions announced by the president and amounting to about €17bn.

But the cost of the concessions — of which the social security forecast is an early sign — will swell the overall French budget deficit for this year, pushing it beyond the limit of 3 per cent of gross domestic product set by the EU and perhaps as high as 3.5 per cent.

On Wednesday, Edouard Philippe, Mr Macron’s prime minister, will address the French parliament to outline the second stage of the government’s economic reforms. That will include reforming the debt-laden unemployment insurance system and seeking to cut the number of civil servants.

Mr Macron and Mr Philippe are certain to meet resistance to these plans from trade unions and the remnants of leftwing parties in parliament, which recently teamed up with the traditional right that controls the Senate to postpone the privatisation of airports group ADP.

French officials, however, are sticking to the latest official forecast of a 3.1 per cent overall deficit, and have argued to the European Commission — so far successfully — that €20bn or a full percentage point of this is in any case caused by an exceptional hit in 2019 arising from a change in the tax credits and social security charges for companies.

“Everyone thinks this 3.1 per cent is a conservative number,” said one finance ministry official, arguing that although the French economy had slowed, forecast growth of 1.4 per cent this year would outperform European neighbours such as Germany and the UK.

Mr Macron and his ministers have prided themselves on their economic reforms and on their successful initiatives to reduce the deficit and control public debt since taking office in 2017.

They only reluctantly splashed out with income tax cuts and bonuses for the low-paid and other financial incentives to defuse a political crisis involving weekly marches by thousands of protesters through city centres.

In a recent interview with the Financial Times, Bruno Le Maire, finance minister, said he was the guarantor of France’s commitments to the EU.

“The restoration of the public finances is an imperative to allow us to achieve economic recovery,” he said. “We will continue to reduce public spending, we’ll continue to lower taxes, we have stabilised the debt, and if there is new room for economic manoeuvre, if we manage a little more growth, that too should go to the reduction of public debt.”