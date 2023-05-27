Summer food and drink special 2023

FT SeriesSummer food and drink special 2023Go forth and picnic. The 2023 special includes recipes for garden meals, a celebration of the art of the teenage picnic and an investigation into what castaways really eat © Aaron GraubartWhy are teenagers obsessed with pretty coquette picnics — and why are so many adults copying them? Park hangouts used to be simple, but childhood nostalgia and disposable income have transformed them into an elaborate trend new The perfect menu for your first summer meal outdoors — Ravinder Bhogal recipesBurrata with peaches, salmon confit with spicy fries and berry zabaglione are delightful alfresco foodWhat do castaways actually eat?Hungry for answers, our writer takes a trip to the Bear Grylls Survival Academy – and has tea with a real-life Robinson CrusoeWe need to talk about picnicsI’ve helped further the illusion that it’s nice to eat outside — and for that I’m sorryBell Hill, New Zealand: the first vineyard visit that left me feeling sadIn North Canterbury, a wine estate with Burgundian dreams has been battered by nightmare weather new Baker Lily Vanilli: ‘I have quite a decadent diet’The cake designer on her baked beans phobia and why there’s no such thing as a guilty pleasure new